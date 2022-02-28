 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bulldog hoops dominate Regional Consolation games versus Cushing
Bulldog hoops dominate Regional Consolation games versus Cushing

Both the Wagoner girls and boys basketball teams took care of business in the Consolation Bracket of Regionals, defeating Cushing in their last home games of the season.

Girls’ game:

The Lady Bulldogs had a game to remember on Joe Gordon Court in Wagoner Saturday, defeating Cushing in the highest scoring game of the season. Wagoner hosted Cushing in the Consolation bracket of Regionals, winning 84-38.

Sophomore Brooklyn Austin scored 24 points — the Lady Bulldogs’ leading scorer.

Other scorers for the Lady Bulldogs include Gracie Burckhartzmeyer with 15, Elle Bryant with 12, Jada Riggs with 10, Maniyah Harris with eight, Cambri Pawpa with seven, Jocie Bryant with five and Kara Bruce with three.

The team will face Seminole at Perkins in the Regional Consolation Semi-final game on Monday. Winners will advance, losers close their season. See wagonercountyat.com for results.

Guys’ game:

The Bulldogs defeated Cushing 49-32 in the Consolation Bracket of Regionals on Saturday.

It was a better second-half performance for Wagoner, after only leading by one at the half. The halftime score was only 20-19.

The top scorer for the Bulldogs was Corbin Marsey with 16 points, followed by Alex Shieldnight and JaShawn Davison with nine points. Shieldnight was also the leading rebounder, according to the team’s Facebook page.

Other scorers include Jack Southern with six, Fred Watson with four, Gabe Goodnight with three and Derrick Teyon with two.

Wagoner will face Ft. Gibson at Perkins with the Regional Consolation Semi-final game Monday afternoon. See wagonercountyat.com for results.

