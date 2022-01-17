Bulldog basketball show teeth in Haskell, Tulsa Central matchups

Lady Bulldogs: On a day that could have been canceled completely due to COVID concerns, the Lady Bulldogs found a way to get a game in. The team traveled to Sallisaw to play after their home game against Hilldale was canceled. It also happened to be Sallisaw's Homecoming night.

The Lady Bulldogs won 46-35.

According to the team’s Facebook page, “the Lady Bulldogs jumped to a 25-13 lead at half, and led by as many as 18 in the third period. Gracie Burckhartzmeyer and Cambri Pawpa each led Wagoner with 11 points.”

It was especially exciting for the Lady Bulldog since all team members saw playing time.

Next up was another travel day to Tulsa Central on Saturday.

According to the team, it was an impressive comeback for a non-conference game. The Lady Bulldogs tied it up with Tulsa Central 45-45 with 20 seconds on the clock. The Lady Braves were able to get the win at the end 47-45.

The Lady Bulldogs play Catoosa on Tuesday, followed by the Checotah Tournament on Thursday.