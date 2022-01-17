Bulldog basketball show teeth in Haskell, Tulsa Central matchups

Lady Bulldogs: On a day that could have been canceled completely due to COVID concerns, the Lady Bulldogs found a way to get a game in. The team traveled to Sallisaw to play after their home game against Hilldale was canceled. It also happened to be Sallisaw's Homecoming night.
The Lady Bulldogs won 46-35.
According to the team’s Facebook page, “the Lady Bulldogs jumped to a 25-13 lead at half, and led by as many as 18 in the third period. Gracie Burckhartzmeyer and Cambri Pawpa each led Wagoner with 11 points.”
It was especially exciting for the Lady Bulldog since all team members saw playing time.
Next up was another travel day to Tulsa Central on Saturday.
According to the team, it was an impressive comeback for a non-conference game. The Lady Bulldogs tied it up with Tulsa Central 45-45 with 20 seconds on the clock. The Lady Braves were able to get the win at the end 47-45.
The Lady Bulldogs play Catoosa on Tuesday, followed by the Checotah Tournament on Thursday.
Bulldogs: Like their fellow Lady Bulldogs, the boys' hoops squad also took care of business last Tuesday, winning 53-49 against Sallisaw.
It was an extremely close game throughout, with Wagoner only leading by four at the half.
Top scorers were freshmen Alex Shieldnight with 13 points and six rebounds and JaShawn Davison with 21 points.
“Eight Wagoner players saw action in the game and the win was a true team effort,” coaches agreed.
Although Saturday’s matchup against Tulsa Central ended with a loss, it was an opportunity for younger players to step into varsity action with three starters out sick.
Seniors Jack Southern and Derick Teyon led the way. Three freshmen, JaShawn Davison, Alex Shieldnight and Dante Swanson, joined them at the start.
“Many freshmen played during the game in a losing effort against a big, tall, and athletic team,” head coach Dante Swanson said after the game.
Like the Lady Bulldogs, the team takes on Catoosa and the Checotah Tournament next.