Bristow defeats Wagoner 3-0 after late field goal

The first half was scoreless — thanks to that defensive battle.

Like you’d expect, Bristow —especially Dorbinski — came out firing in the third quarter. They were on the 11 yard line, so close to scoring the first touchdown of the game, when they fumbled on a fourth down and Wagoner recovered.

Then Porter made a second mistake with just over three minutes left in the quarter. The Pirates' fumbled on their punt return and Wagoner recovered on the 45-yard line.

The fourth quarter started with another mistake, but this time on Wagoner’s expense. They fumbled and Porter recovered on the 45-yard line to get in good field positioning. Wagoner’s defense put a number on them in this drive, and once again, the Pirates could not convert.

The Bulldogs took over with about three minutes to go, and Rodriguez had a clean 25-yard run up the middle. Then receiver Witt Edwards had a crucial catch on a third down to bring the ball to the 21-yard line. In a fourth down scenario with one minute to go, the Bulldogs’ elected to go for the field goal on the 35-yard line, but it was wasn’t even close to the posts.