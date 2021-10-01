Bristow defeats Wagoner 3-0 after late field goal

It came down to the last remaining seconds — a scoreless game until a field goal. Porter’s (4-1) Ryder Goodwin made it look easy draining a 47 -yarder to win 3-0 against the Wagoner Bulldogs (3-2).
It was the first time Wagoner has been shutout since 2009 in the second round of the playoffs.
The first half was anyone’s game for the taking.
Wagoner junior quarterback and safety Gabe Rodriguez opened up strong with two big-time runs to fire up the Bulldogs’ crowd on the opening drive. But it wasn’t enough for six points. Similarly on the Pirates side of things, runningbacks Cord Dorbinski and Charles Ware followed up with some strong runs in their opening drive, but it was not enough to get downfield where it mattered.
The second quarter wasn’t much different. There were plenty of good plays on both squads here and there from some of the usual playmakers, but it wasn’t enough to capitalize.
It truly was a defensive battle in the first half. They say defense wins championships, right?
Wagoner fans may remember head coach Dale Condict catching a Pirates throw-a-way pass into the Bulldogs’ sideline late in the second quarter. The championship caliber coach proved he still has some hands. He caught that ball clean as a whistle, and even used the momentum to fire up the crowd for a few seconds.
The first half was scoreless — thanks to that defensive battle.
Like you’d expect, Bristow —especially Dorbinski — came out firing in the third quarter. They were on the 11 yard line, so close to scoring the first touchdown of the game, when they fumbled on a fourth down and Wagoner recovered.
Then Porter made a second mistake with just over three minutes left in the quarter. The Pirates' fumbled on their punt return and Wagoner recovered on the 45-yard line.
The fourth quarter started with another mistake, but this time on Wagoner’s expense. They fumbled and Porter recovered on the 45-yard line to get in good field positioning. Wagoner’s defense put a number on them in this drive, and once again, the Pirates could not convert.
The Bulldogs took over with about three minutes to go, and Rodriguez had a clean 25-yard run up the middle. Then receiver Witt Edwards had a crucial catch on a third down to bring the ball to the 21-yard line. In a fourth down scenario with one minute to go, the Bulldogs’ elected to go for the field goal on the 35-yard line, but it was wasn’t even close to the posts.
After a successful catch from Dusty Campbell and a solid 25-yard run by Pirates quarterback Sutton Titsworth, Bristow decided to give a field goal a shot for 47 yards, and it was good. 3-0 Pirates and that was the ballgame —all in the last four seconds.
BRISTOW 3 WAGONER 0
Bris; 0;0;0;3 —;3
Wag; 0;0;0;0 — ;0
BRIS —Goodwin 47, FG, 0:03
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — WAG 8, BRIS 13. Rushes-Yards — WAG 35-119, BRIS 36-173. Comp-Att-Int — WAG 6-12-1, BRIS 6-12-0. Passing Yards — WAG 68, BRIS 83. Fumbles-Lost — WAG 5-2, BRIS 3-3. Penalty Yards — WAG 7-46, BRIS 5-48. Records — WAG 3-2, BRIS 4-1. Total Yards — WAG 187, BRIS 256. Punts-Avg. — WAG 6-31.3, BRIS 3-31.2.