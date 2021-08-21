Biggest turnout yet in 2021 Lucky 13 Bass Tournament

With 171 boats and 165 paid entries, the 2021 Lucky 13 Bass Tournament in Wagoner had its largest year in history along Fort Gibson Lake.

Dakota Nollen, 21, from Midwest City, and Talon Massey, 20, from Choctaw, were the first place winners with four fish weighing 15.52 pounds. They received a $7,000 check at the end of the tournament. In total, they received $8,000 after factoring in registration details.

Nollen and Massey said it was their first win in a fishing tournament.

It cost $150 per boat/team to compete in the tournament. It could only be a two-angler team. There was also a four fish limit. The tournament was held at Pelican Point, along the Taylor Ferry North Ramp.

Checks started going out at $150 for 23rd place.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.