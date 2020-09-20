Bi-District play approaching for Wagoner's softball team

A busy schedule of games before the all-important Bi-District tournament begins awaits the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs softball team.

Coach Brian Edwards’ crew completed their last regular season tournament at Adair last week. Wagoner played three games and lost to Vinita 4-3, Claremore Sequoyah 9-1 and Adair 12-5.

The Lady Bulldogs played Berryhill on Monday, Sept. 21 and battled Verdigris on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Then, Wagoner will hit the road for make-up games with Hilldale (doubleheader) on Sept. 28 and a single game at Locust Grove on Sept. 29.

Wagoner has shown improvement throughout the season despite what its record shows. However, one play or one inning has done them in some of the closer games Wagoner lost.

“We’ve got to figure it out,” said Edwards. “Some little thing that happens does us in. We’ve gotten better and need to get over those mistakes and not make them.”

The team will need to be at its best when Bi-District play begins, tentatively set for Oct. 1.

The Lady Bulldogs are the No. 6 seed in A-7 and will face the No. 3 seed in District A-8. That District A-8 team has yet to be determined.

Bi-District champs will advance to the Oct. 8-9 Regional.