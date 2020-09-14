Batting order change provided more offense to Lady Bulldog softball

A switch in the batting lineup ignited more offense for the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs in their lone game last week.

Wagoner traveled to Inola and lost an 8-6 district battle. However, the six runs was the third highest run count this season.

Coach Brian Edwards swapped shortstop Chloe Schilling and third baseman Kaci Murray in the batting order and got instant results.

It was the second time Inola and the Lady Bulldogs have played. The Longhorns won 3-1 in an Aug. 24 clash.

This time, however, Wagoner showed a lot more offense with just a few tweaks to the batting order.

Rain limited the Lady Bulldogs as they played just one game recently.

The team will not play again, unless it is for a reschedule make-up game, before Thursday, Sept. 17. On that day, Wagoner competes in the annual three-day Adair Tournament.

The team returns home for three games beginning on Monday, Sept. 21 to face Berryhill and again on Tuesday, Sept. 22 for a battle with Verdigris. The last home game of the regular season is with Stilwell on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Bi-District action begins on Thursday, Oct. 2.

Regional play is scheduled for those teams that qualify on Oct. 8-9.

The State tournament is planned for Oct. 15-17.

