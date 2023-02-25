TULSA -- Success for a team in basketball playoffs can often depend on matchups.

Coweta's boys received a tough break when they were assigned to play Grove in a Class 5A East regional opener.

On Friday night, the eighth-seeded Tigers lost for the third time in three weeks against No. 9 Grove, 49-37, at Memorial Veterans Arena.

As a result, Coweta finishes the season at 12-10 -- 0-3 against Grove and 12-7 against everyone else.

Hagen Hacker led Grove (13-9) as he scored 16 of his team-high 20 points in the second half. The Ridgerunners dominated as they led 34-17 after three quarters.

"It's tough," Grove coach Zach Trimble said of having to beat a team all three times. "Obviously, we're very familiar with each other. So it was a little nerve-racking coming in. We threw everything at them we could in case we saw something different from them that we hadn't seen. I'm just proud of the way we played."

The way the Ridgerunners defended Coweta standout point-guard Mason Ford was perhaps the key to the game. Ford was harassed all game, and was held to just 2 points in a critical first half that ended with Grove leading 21-10. Ford had only 7 points after three quarters before he finally got going.

Driving lanes were cut off for Ford, and he wasn't getting open looks. Finally, in the fourth quarter, Ford started connecting, scoring 15 of his game-high 22 points in the last quarter.

"Ford is a very good player," Trimble said. "We've seen him for four years, and it seems like he's been there for six or seven years. He's very athletic. He leads them and makes them go. We did a very good job on him, early. We got him out of rhythm a little bit, but you're not going to be able to hold a kid like that down all game."

The Tigers threatened midway through the final quarter, cutting the lead to 38-30, but Hacker and his teammates answered the challenge and built the lead back up to 15 points.

McAlester 55, Coweta 51 (girls): The basketball season also ended abruptly for Coweta's girls, who were eliminated by defending state champion McAlester in a 5A East regional opener Thursday at Sapulpa.

Coweta led 48-43 midway through the fourth quarter, but McAlester moved ahead 52-50 on Jayda Holiman's tiebreaking basket with 1:30 left. Katie Allen sealed McAlester's win when she made two free throws with 18 seconds remaining. Allen scored 22 and Holiman 21.

Tayen Allen led Coweta (9-13) with 11 points, followed by Emersyn Eischen and Cooper Hilton with 10 each. Coweta lost five of its last six games.

GROVE 49, COWETA 37 (boys)

Grove;6;15;13;15;--;49

Coweta;4;6;7;20;--37

Grove (13-9): Hacker 20, Gain 13, Alexander 8, Petty 4, Casey 2, Davis 2

Coweta (12-10): Ford 20, Pearson 7, Thompson 6, Brown 2.

MCALESTER 55, COWETA 51 (girls)

Coweta;16;11;13;11;--;51

McAlester;12;17;11;15;--;55

Coweta (9-13): T. Allen 11, Eischen 10, Hilton 10, Matthews 9, Meissinger 7, Addington 4.

McAlester (15-8): K. Allen 22, Holiman 21, Ponce 8, Spears 2, Marshall 2.