Area lakes continue to offer great fishing

Don’t let the cold weather early this week be a deterrent from taking a day to go fishing. The waters of area lakes beckon for anglers to test them out.

The latest fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect when they get there. Temperatures reported are from Oct. 16-19.

Ft. Gibson: Elevation below normal, water 65 with 1 ft. visibility. Lake levels are well below normal. Many boat access locations have been closed due to low water. Use extreme caution while navigating in a vessel.

Crappie good on grubs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, shallows, and standing timber. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad, small lures, spoons, and tube jigs around points and windy shorelines in shallow water with deep water nearby. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad around channels.

Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Greenleaf: Elevation normal, water 73 and clear. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around flats and main lake. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs, minnows, and worms around docks, shallows, and shorelines.