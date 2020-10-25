Area lakes continue to offer great fishing

Don’t let the cold weather early this week be a deterrent from taking a day to go fishing. The waters of area lakes beckon for anglers to test them out.
The latest fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect when they get there. Temperatures reported are from Oct. 16-19.
Ft. Gibson: Elevation below normal, water 65 with 1 ft. visibility. Lake levels are well below normal. Many boat access locations have been closed due to low water. Use extreme caution while navigating in a vessel.
Crappie good on grubs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, shallows, and standing timber. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad, small lures, spoons, and tube jigs around points and windy shorelines in shallow water with deep water nearby. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad around channels.
Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: Elevation normal, water 73 and clear. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around flats and main lake. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs, minnows, and worms around docks, shallows, and shorelines.
Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Lower Illinois River: Elevation normal, water 62 and clear. Rainbow trout and brown trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. Fishing is best during periods of low or no flow, usually early morning or late evening. Brown trout were stocked mid-week. The limit on brown trout is only one over 20 inches.
Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: Elevation normal, water 74 and clear. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Bluegill, green, and red ear sunfish excellent on crickets, grass hoppers, and worms around docks, rocks, and shorelines.
Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits, around brush structure, docks, points, shorelines, and standing timber.
Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: Elevation dropping, water 73 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around flats. Flathead catfish good on live bait and snagging below the dam and around flats. Paddlefish fair on snagging below the dam.
Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: Elevation normal, water 68. White bass good on jigs, minnows, and plastic baits below the dam, around dam and river mouth. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, shrimp, and sunfish below the dam, around the dam, main lake, and sand bar. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around docks.
Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
