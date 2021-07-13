All-World Preseason Football Contest includes Bulldogs, Tigers

Coweta and Wagoner have two candidates each in the 2021 All-World Preseason Football Contest that is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.

A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.

Coweta’s candidates are quarterback Gage Hamm and receiver Mason Ford.

Hamm accounted for 3,152 total yards and 36 touchdowns last season. Ford had 41 receptions for 795 yards and 14 overall TDs.

Defending Class 4A state champion Wagoner’s nominees are defensive end Fred Watson and kicker Ethan Muehlenweg. Last year, Watson had 85 tackles and four sacks. Muehlenweg kicked 78-of-80 extra points and three field goals.

Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2021 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position.

Voting at OKPrepsExtra.com will continue through 3 p.m. Aug. 10. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August. You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend voting early and often.