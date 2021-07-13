 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-World Preseason Football Contest includes Bulldogs, Tigers
0 Comments
All-World Preseason Football Contest

All-World Preseason Football Contest includes Bulldogs, Tigers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Coweta and Wagoner have two candidates each in the 2021 All-World Preseason Football Contest that is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.

A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.

Coweta’s candidates are quarterback Gage Hamm and receiver Mason Ford.

Hamm accounted for 3,152 total yards and 36 touchdowns last season. Ford had 41 receptions for 795 yards and 14 overall TDs.

Defending Class 4A state champion Wagoner’s nominees are defensive end Fred Watson and kicker Ethan Muehlenweg. Last year, Watson had 85 tackles and four sacks. Muehlenweg kicked 78-of-80 extra points and three field goals.

Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2021 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position.

Voting at OKPrepsExtra.com will continue through 3 p.m. Aug. 10. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August. You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend voting early and often.

Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly voting updates, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.

ALL-WORLD PRESEASON FOOTBALL 2021

QUARTERBACKS

Wyatt Austin, Summit Christian

Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing

Max Brown, Lincoln Christian

Andrew Carney, Collinsville

Triton Chandler, Victory Christian

Kirk Francis, Metro Christian

Gage Hamm, Coweta

Ty Pennington, Sand Springs

Nate Ratcliff, Adair

Dylan White, Verdigris

RUNNING BACKS

Rovaughn Banks, Union

CJ Brown, Beggs

Chase Burke, Berryhill

Jaiden Carroll, Jenks

Brayden Gilkey, Collinsville

Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow

DeShawn Kinnard, Owasso

Braylin Presley, Bixby

Antonio “Junior” Smith, Union

Eric Virgil, Hilldale

RECEIVERS

Cole Adams, Owasso

Kelan Carney, Owasso

Tyi’onn Cox, Central

Mason Ford, Coweta

Mason Gilkey, Pawhuska

Oscar Hammond, Collinsville

Dalton Hurd, Pawhuska

Luke Hasz, Bixby

RJ Spears-Jennings, Broken Arrow

Micah Tease, B.T. Washington

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ridge Brewington, Bartlesville

Davis Dotson, Berryhill

Levi Dunsmore, Bixby

Cannon Howard, Collinsville

Cash Hudson, Bishop Kelley

Cody Paschall, Bixby

Maddox Perrier, Bartlesville

Kaden Stanton, Beggs

Will Thomas, Union

Milton White, Jenks

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Maliek Bogard, Beggs

AJ Brown, Jenks

Dempsey Gillman, Metro Christian

Landon Hendricks, Sand Springs

Michael Jamerson, Owasso

Chris McClellan, Owasso

Matthias Roberson, Union

De’Marion Thomas, Union

Fred Watson, Wagoner

Lesharo Wildcat, Pawhuska

LINEBACKERS

Beau Bertelli, Bixby

Gabe Brown, Stillwater

Jake Clifton, Owasso

Tyler Johnson, Lincoln Christian

Jack Long, Pawhuska

Jack Puckett, Bixby

Reese Roller, Verdigris

Flynn Sage, Cascia Hall

Kaiden Vannoy, Jenks

Zane Woodham, Holland Hall

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Nunu Campbell, Holland Hall

Luke Freeman, Victory

Dylan Hasz, Bixby

Jaden King, B.T. Washington

Brandon Ramsey Jr., Owasso

Ethan Roush, Holland Hall

Jayden Rowe, Union

Noah Smallwood, Claremore

Cade Stacy, Jenks

Gentry Williams, BTW

KICKERS/SPECIAL TEAMS

TJ Cowan, Union

Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall

Jackson Marsh, B.T. Washington

Ethan Muehlenweg, Wagoner

Conner Nolan, Bixby

Max Paskvan, Jenks

Jaxson Whittiker, Hilldale

Rushton Williams, Verdigris

Hunter Wood, Claremore

Fute Yang, Catoosa

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News