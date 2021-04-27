All-World honors for Coweta, Wagoner athletes

Coweta junior Caleb Phillips is an All-World wrestling first-team selection after finishing as the Class 5A state runner-up at 285 pounds.

Last week, the Tulsa World announced its selections of the best area athletes in basketball, wrestling and swimming.

Coweta senior Linda Brice was included on the All-World second team for girls basketball. Brice, who averaged 18.2 points, was a World All-State first-team selection. The World’s All-State first team includes 15 players. The All-World’s first, second and third teams honor five players each.

Two of Brice’s teammates, Alexxia Mercer and Allyson Mercer, received honorable mention status. Alexxia Mercer was a World All-State honorable mention selection.

In boys basketball, Coweta had three players receive All-World honorable mention honors — Jacob Mills, Na’Kylan Starks and Mason Ford. Mills and Starks were All-State honorable mention picks.

For Wagoner, Jacob Scroggins and Caden Pawpa were All-World honorable mention choices in boys basketball. Scroggins was on the All-State honorable mention list. In girls basketball, freshmen Gracie Burckhartzmeyer and Cambri Pawpa were All-World honorable mention selections.