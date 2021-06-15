All-State Games provide showcase for Coweta, Wagoner soccer standouts

For Coweta’s Kendyl Doss and Wagoner’s Anna Holmes, competition is in their blood.

Both completed their high school careers in the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State Games last weekend at Midwest City Carl Albert.

They don’t know each other personally, but they have similar attributes. They’re both midfielders. But probably the biggest similarity is they never give up.

In Doss’ case, she had to prove to her big sister, Kelsi, that she could make All-State, too. Kelsi Doss made the 5A All-State roster when she was a senior in 2018 while Kendyl was a freshman.

“My goal was to always follow her footsteps,” Kendyl Doss said. “Now my parents can say both of their daughters worked for it. I wasn’t going to let it just be her.”

Kendyl finished her senior season with 23 points on eight goals and seven assists. For her career, she had 13 goals and 12 assists. She plans on going to her dream school, Oklahoma State University, and study physical therapy.

The only soccer that’s on her agenda is intramural.