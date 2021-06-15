All-State Games provide showcase for Coweta, Wagoner soccer standouts

For Coweta’s Kendyl Doss and Wagoner’s Anna Holmes, competition is in their blood.
Both completed their high school careers in the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State Games last weekend at Midwest City Carl Albert.
They don’t know each other personally, but they have similar attributes. They’re both midfielders. But probably the biggest similarity is they never give up.
In Doss’ case, she had to prove to her big sister, Kelsi, that she could make All-State, too. Kelsi Doss made the 5A All-State roster when she was a senior in 2018 while Kendyl was a freshman.
“My goal was to always follow her footsteps,” Kendyl Doss said. “Now my parents can say both of their daughters worked for it. I wasn’t going to let it just be her.”
Kendyl finished her senior season with 23 points on eight goals and seven assists. For her career, she had 13 goals and 12 assists. She plans on going to her dream school, Oklahoma State University, and study physical therapy.
The only soccer that’s on her agenda is intramural.
“I went back and forth about wanting to play soccer in college,” Kendyl said. My brother played there (OSU). I’d rather just get the experience and not regret anything.”
Holmes also happens to be studious.
According to Wagoner coach Brandon Carr, Holmes is graduating high school with 36 college hours.
Last year, Holmes was selected a winner of the Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance Scholarship Program. It celebrates and rewards scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories happen not only on the field, but also in their schools and communities.
“Her willingness, effort and heart will be hard to replace,” Carr said. “Anna has a never-give-up attitude. She has given her all for us the last, four years.”
Holmes, a two-year captain, finished her injury-shortened senior season with five goals and three assists. She had career totals of 25 goals and 20 assists.
On Saturday night, Holmes appreciated being able to play for the 4A East girls in a 2-1 loss to the West on Saturday night.
“This game was just an amazing opportunity,” Holmes said. “I’ve worked so hard to get here, and it just shows that hard work pays off.”
Holmes, who spent five games of her senior season out with a broken nose and concussion, said she was happy to “finish the season out strong.”
“It was a rough time for me. I had to work about 10 times harder to get back to where I was,” Holmes said. “Being able to finish with this game was just incredible, and I’m so grateful for it.”
Holmes will attend the University of Central Oklahoma to pursue a degree in mathematics education with a minor in Spanish.
In the 4A boys game, Oral Roberts signee Jose Estrada of Fort Gibson scored two goals as the East defeated the West 4-2.
In the 5A girls game Friday night, Kendyl Doss and Coweta teammate Moriah Reed helped the East win 6-3.
“It was a lot of fun, even though it was people who never really played together, I thought we worked well together,” said Reed, a Redlands Community College signee who had 11 career goals.
Bishop Kelley’s Liz Campbell scored three goals for the East.
Bryce McKinnis, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this story.