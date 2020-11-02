All District honors awarded to Coweta softball program

The Class 5A State Champion Coweta Lady Tigers softball program swept top honors as District 5A-3 coaches announced their All District Team last week. Senior Sherri Mason was selected Player of the Year and sophomore Braedyn Sheofee was named Pitcher of the Year. Head Coach Blake Dunn is Coach of the Year.
Completing a 35-3 campaign with an 8-3 championship game victory over Midwest City Carl Albert, the Lady Tigers mounted a 24-game winning streak during the 2020 campaign.
First team position honors went to Tarin Robinson, pitcher; Kayley Iott, third base; Chaney Helton, outfield; and Brooklinn Thomas and Bailey Cooper, utility players.
Honorable mention went to Rhilee Denton, catcher; Dasia Mason, outfield and Whitney Holcomb, outfield.
Dunn, in his first year as head coach, stepped into an uncertain situation with the departure over the summer of Desiree (Booker) Hall for Broken Arrow. The Lady Tigers went 18-14 last season with him as an assistant coach.
From the start this season, this Lady Tiger team had a different, relaxed approach to the game that was destined to succeed.
Sherri Mason finished her senior campaign with 59 hits, including 13 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. She recorded 42 RBIs, scored 60 runs, stole 33 bases, walked 16 times and was hit by a pitch twice. She led the Lady Tigers in hits, home runs, RBIs, runs scored, stolen bases and batting average (.573).
Sheofee finished her sophomore season 17-2, working 105.2 innings in the circle. She gave up only 22 earned runs (38 overall), allowed 76 hits, struck out 74 batters, walked 26 and hit four batters. She has a two-year career record in the circle of 20-3. She pitched two complete games in the state tournament, the quarterfinals and championship.
Sophomore right hander Robinson finished the season 14-1, going the full seven innings in the state tournament semi-final win. She allowed just 54 hits, 32 runs (17 earned), struck out 63, walked 34 and also hit four batters. Her two-year career record is 23-4.
Iott completed her sophomore season with 42 hits, including eight doubles, team leading three triples, 26 RBIs, 36 runs scored and team leading 19 walks. She had eight stolen bases, with a .433 batting average, second to Mason.
Helton completed her freshman season with 43 hits, including five doubles and one triple. She had 22 RBIs, scored 37 runs, walked eight times and had the second most stolen bases with 28. Her .410 batting average was third highest for the Lady Tigers.
Thomas, a freshman working at second base, finished with 38 hits, including five doubles and one home run, 32 RBIs, 25 runs scored, five walks, six stolen bases and the fourth best batting average at .409.
Cooper completed her junior season with 30 hits, including eight doubles and four home runs. She recorded 22 RBIs, scored 18 runs, walked three times, had one stolen base and a season batting average of .345.
Denton completed her senior season with 22 hits, including six doubles and one home run. She had 16 RBIs, scored five runs, walked four times and finished with a .258 batting average.
Dasia Mason, a freshman, was 1-0 as a left hander working in the circle. She had 26 hits including four doubles and a team leading three triples, with 10 RBIs, 23 runs scored, seven walks, seven stolen bases and a .338 batting average.
Holcomb, a freshman outfielder, recorded 20 hits, including three doubles, 14 RBIs, 16 runs scored, nine walks, four stolen bases and a .207 batting average.
This was truly a special season considering the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic, overall young squad and a new coaching staff. Quickly and with emphasis, the Lady Tigers and their coaching staff came together for what has to be one of the best fast pitch teams Coweta has seen on Tiger Field.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!