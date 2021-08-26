A team of new faces: Wagoner Football graduated 20 out of 22 positions

“We have the same mindset we do every year. We just want to win the state championship again and go back to back,” Goodnight said.

A handful of others had extensive playing time last year, including seniors Jamaal Riggs, OL/DL, and Logan Sterling, better known as “Squeeze,” at RB and OLB.

Condict is confident that Gabe Rodriguez, brother of Oklahoma State standout Malcolm Rodriguez, will “find a way” as their starting quarterback and safety.

“It’s exciting for the kids and for us as coaches,” Condict said. “We’re trying to find a way to make all the pieces fit together and stay at the level that we’ve been at.”

No matter how you look at it, staying at that level will be a difficult task. The Bulldogs have won 10 or more games in 11 consecutive years and achieved at least one playoff victory for 16 years.

It’s why Condict knows patience will be a virtue during pre-season practices and scrimmages. You simply can’t put a price on experience.

“We are going to struggle and then look really good. We need to embrace the good times and work through our struggles,” he said.