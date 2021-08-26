A team of new faces: Wagoner Football graduated 20 out of 22 positions

If there is one thing Wagoner Football Head Coach Dale Condict knows about his 2021-2022 football team, they will need to “find a way” to win.
It’s been the team mantra for years and it will have to come in handy. 20 out of 22 positions graduated last year.
“We hope that we have guys that are unknowns right now and maybe by the end of the season, they will be household names,” Condict said at an after-school practice.
Wagoner has won five state titles in the last 10 years under Condict’s watch, so good things are bound to happen. It’s just a matter of news guys stepping up and proving they’re another championship caliber bunch.
Defensive end Fred Watson and Linebacker Gabe Goodnight, both seniors, are the only returning starters. Both standout defenders, Watson finished with 85 tackles and four sacks last season and Goodnight had 78 tackles.
Watson (6-0, 225 pounds) will also see action at running back this season. Goodnight (6-0, 190) is expected to be a force to be reckoned with on the line.
In fact, both of them spend a lot of time together. They run routes at the end of practice and push each other in the weight room. Not to brag, but Goodnight said he bench presses 315 pounds, up from 225 pounds last year.
Sometime it's doing the "extra stuff" that can make or break winning and losing, they said.
“We have the same mindset we do every year. We just want to win the state championship again and go back to back,” Goodnight said.
A handful of others had extensive playing time last year, including seniors Jamaal Riggs, OL/DL, and Logan Sterling, better known as “Squeeze,” at RB and OLB.
Condict is confident that Gabe Rodriguez, brother of Oklahoma State standout Malcolm Rodriguez, will “find a way” as their starting quarterback and safety.
“It’s exciting for the kids and for us as coaches,” Condict said. “We’re trying to find a way to make all the pieces fit together and stay at the level that we’ve been at.”
No matter how you look at it, staying at that level will be a difficult task. The Bulldogs have won 10 or more games in 11 consecutive years and achieved at least one playoff victory for 16 years.
It’s why Condict knows patience will be a virtue during pre-season practices and scrimmages. You simply can’t put a price on experience.
“We are going to struggle and then look really good. We need to embrace the good times and work through our struggles,” he said.
With Riggs being the only player with offensive line experience, Condict knows having the big men up front will be a work-in-progress. Nikko Jones (6-3, 305 pounds), is expected to join Riggs up front, who also happens to be the brother of former Wagoner standout receiver Nikia Jones.
Coach Condict is proud of the fact these new players can turn on the TV on any given Saturday or Sunday, and see a former Wagoner player continuing to do big things on the field.
“All of those guys are obviously very talented but they all have similar characteristics,” he said. “The way they treat people, the way they treat their teammates, they’re good people. You can accomplish great things by having those characteristics.”
As for the wide receiver core, Coach Condict said he feels good about them, as well. In particular, sophomore Witt Edwards sprouted in the off-season to 6' 6'' tall. He’s got stellar hands and put in a lot of work in the summer.
“We’re expecting great things out of him,” Condict said.
Although the Bulldogs are a team of new faces, it’s sure to be another exciting year watching the new wave of athletes strut their stuff on the road and at W.L. Odum Field. For many, varsity playing time will be in their reach.
“There will be a lot of opportunities for several of them to find their ways on the field.”
Wagoner’s first game will be against their arch rival, Coweta, away on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.