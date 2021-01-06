2020 - Top sports stories in Wagoner County

The year 2020 will go down in history as anything but ordinary thanks to a global pandemic that affected much of the sports world. Nonetheless, many extraordinary achievements were accomplished by student athletes and sports programs.

Here are just a few of the many highlights that made headlines in the Wagoner County American-Tribune:

March 2020History Maker: Wagoner’s Lexi Miller breaks ground as one of first female wrestlers to win gold at State For the past 10 years, Lexi Miller of Wagoner has been pulling on a wrestling singlet and hitting the mats, honing her skills in a sport that is primarily dominated by male athletes. On Saturday, Feb. 29, she became Oklahoma’s first female high school wrestling State champion at 107 pounds.

This year marked the first time for girls to have their own division at the OSSAA State Wrestling Championships, and Miller was not about to let the opportunity to shine pass her by. She was one of 10 young women to be crowned champion at their respective weight classes.

With the eyes of thousands in the Jim Norick Arena focused on her championship match, the Wagoner wrestler won a 17-7 major decision over Jordan Blair of Bethany.