2020 - Top sports stories in Wagoner County

The year 2020 will go down in history as anything but ordinary thanks to a global pandemic that affected much of the sports world. Nonetheless, many extraordinary achievements were accomplished by student athletes and sports programs.
Here are just a few of the many highlights that made headlines in the Wagoner County American-Tribune:
March 2020History Maker: Wagoner’s Lexi Miller breaks ground as one of first female wrestlers to win gold at State For the past 10 years, Lexi Miller of Wagoner has been pulling on a wrestling singlet and hitting the mats, honing her skills in a sport that is primarily dominated by male athletes. On Saturday, Feb. 29, she became Oklahoma’s first female high school wrestling State champion at 107 pounds.
This year marked the first time for girls to have their own division at the OSSAA State Wrestling Championships, and Miller was not about to let the opportunity to shine pass her by. She was one of 10 young women to be crowned champion at their respective weight classes.
With the eyes of thousands in the Jim Norick Arena focused on her championship match, the Wagoner wrestler won a 17-7 major decision over Jordan Blair of Bethany.
March 2020
Coweta Lady Tiger basketball wins top 5A academic award
Fans who attend the Class 5A State Basketball Championships that open Thursday in Owasso will witness the best of the best competing for a State title and gold ball. Among them will be the Coweta Lady Tigers, Oklahoma’s 5A Academic State Champion basketball team.
Interim Head Coach Desiree Hall announced the honor to the girls after practice Wednesday, just 24 hours before taking the court to compete in the Area Championship game with top ranked Tulsa Will Rogers on Thursday.
“This is so awesome; to actually win it is a big deal!” Hall exclaimed. “It’s such a great group of girls. Their GPA average – for 15 girls – is 3.97. It is a really good one!”
Unfortunately, the coronavirus outbreak forced the State Tournament to be postponed indefinitely, ending the Lady Tigers’ state title run.
May 2020 WPS honors male, female Athletes of the Year
Jaden Snyder and Dahsauni Lyday were selected male and female athlete of the year for Wagoner High School during a YouTube presentation on Thursday, May 14.
Snyder was a versatile football player who also handled the kicking duties for extra points and field goals. He plans to play football at Pittsburg State in Kansas next fall and be the kicker there.
Lyday is a highly decorated shot put and discus specialist on the Bulldog track and field team. Lyday had a big chance to win her fourth and fifth career gold medals in her specialties this season and was a favorite for the 2020 State meet before concerns over the COVID-19 virus cancelled all competition.
September 2020 Pickup goes airborne, plows through bleachers onto Coweta’s Tiger Field
Significant damage was caused when a vehicle on Highway 51 in Coweta crashed through the fencing around Tiger Field and plowed through the north endzone bleachers, coming to a rest on the turf near the five yard line.
Extensive repairs and turf replacement throughout the fall forced the Tigers to play nearly their entire season on the road, where they had tremendous success. They returned to Tiger Field on Nov. 6 when they hosted the Durant Lions on Senior Night.
Fall 2020 Crowning moments: Coweta Softball, Wagoner Football earn coveted state champion titles
It isn’t often that a high school athletic team wins a state championship title, but in 2020, teams from both Coweta and Wagoner achieved that crowning moment.
In October, the Coweta Lady Tiger softball team finished off one of the most special seasons on record for the softball program. The Lady Tigers cruised to an 8-3 5A State Championship victory over perennial finalist Midwest City Carl Albert at Oklahoma City’s ASA Softball Complex.
The title was the fourth for Coweta (35-3), but the first for the Lady Tigers since 2005. Coweta ended the season with 33 wins in its last 34 games
In December, the No. 1 Wagoner Bulldogs showed how they got to the Class 4A football final in the first place. The defense was dominant as usual and the offense was smoothly efficient. In short, the Bulldogs were almost flawless. They rolled to a 42-13 triumph over No. 4 Clinton before an estimated 4,375 in the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
Wagoner capped a 14-0 season with its fifth gold ball under coach Dale Condict, who also has two runner-up finishes and 181 wins over 16 seasons.
November 2020 Coweta cross country ladies finish just shy of the State podium
The strength of the Coweta Lady Tiger cross country team was ever present at the 2020 5A State Cross Country meet, where they finished just two points off of the medals podium in fourth place.
The competition was held Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Edmond Santa Fe. Bishop Kelley, Noble and Sapulpa captured the top three spots in the meet.
Hailey Secrest and Brelee Burcham both medaled in the Top 15. Others posting solid times were Anna Patterson, Macey Brooks, Ryleigh Hale, Kyliee Addington and Riley Buthod.