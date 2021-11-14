2 Wagoner High soccer players sign at Northeastern State

For Harley Louviere and Jillian Strange, their dreams are officially becoming a reality.

The two Wagoner High soccer standouts have officially signed with Northeastern State University in Tahlequah to play collegiate women’s soccer.

The two juniors still have one more year of soccer left in Wagoner before they take it to the next level.

Wagoner High School Girls’ Soccer Coach Brandon Carr said he’s not surprised since they’re loyal, hard-working and the ultimate team-players.

“Harley and Jillian are some of the hardest working girls I have had the privilege of coaching,” Coach Carr said. “Their work ethic, heart and desire to be the best they can be is unmatched. They are both excellent team players and love to see their teammates excel. We are so excited and proud of them for accomplishing their goal of playing at the next level.”

Coach Carr said there will be a ceremony at Wagoner High School for Louviere and Strange sometime in December or February.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.