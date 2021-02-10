Wayne Greene: Oklahoma still doesn't have the best paid teachers in the region; in fact, we're going the wrong direction

The promise was to be No. 1 in the region. We’re in the exact middle, which isn’t going to slow the migration of Oklahoma teachers to better-paying opportunities across the Red River.

We don’t pay our teachers enough, and, not coincidentally, we don’t have enough teachers.

The NEA report shows Oklahoma had 703,650 enrolled students and 43,183 teachers in 2020. That’s 16.29 students per teacher, although any Oklahoma classroom teacher will tell you there are a lot more students than that on their rolls.

Still, the regional average is 14.7. In Missouri, it’s 11.66.

My math says that the state would need 4,684 more teachers to get to the regional average.

That’s not taking into account the hundreds of uncertified teachers the state Board of Education approves every year.

I asked Stitt’s spokeswoman if the top average teacher pay in the state was still the governor’s priority.

‘Yes, Governor Stitt is committed to having the highest teacher pay in the region,” Carly Atchison, Stitt’s director of strategic communication, responded.

Good, but we don’t seem to be making very much progress in that direction.