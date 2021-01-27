Wayne Greene: Gentner Drummond flew the first U.S. combat mission over Baghdad, but the real test of courage and judgment came on the way home

But the mission wasn’t over.

Drummond was returning to Saudi Arabia with his strike force, cruising at 30,000 feet, when he got a radio message that would change everything.

There was, his commanders said, an unidentified aircraft — apparently hostile — 100 miles to his north. His orders were to kill.

Drummond and his wing man peeled off to respond.

As he came within 50 miles of the target, Drummond was persistently bothered by what he was facing. The unidentified plane was flying very low — 3,000 feet — and was wasn’t making logical choices for friend or foe. Drummond decided to get closer.

The kill would be easy, but would it be right?

At 25 miles, his airborne commander radioed to confirm that he had fired his missiles. He had not. His orders to kill were repeated.

It still didn’t make sense to Drummond. He wondered if it was some sort of decoy sent out by Iraqis to lure him into an ambush. But still he held his fire.

Drummond radioed to his fellow F-15 that he was going in to take a closer look. If the other aircraft did anything hostile, he told the wing man to take him out.