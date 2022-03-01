Wagoner Lion’s Club Bowling Tournament achieves record-setting year

Greetings Wagoner!! The Wagoner Lion’s Club Annual Bowling Tournament at Green Country Lanes bowling alley was another record setting event. The proceeds provide vision to our community, state and nation with eye exams, glasses and cornea transplants. What a blessing it is to be able to provide these services.

There were 15 teams and numerous sponsors to include: Action Air Heating and Cooling, American Bank of Oklahoma, Arvest Bank, BancFirst, Bethany Bowline CPA, Complete Home Servies, Double D Pawn and Gun, Gary’s Tires, Monica Medley-Century 21, Patio on the Hill, Richard Gray, Senator Kim David, Shipman Funeral Home, Stacey Dobbs, Ultra Tan, and Vanish Pest Control.

THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU! For the generous support and giving!! Looking forward to seeing y’all next year!!!

The next event you will be able to enjoy the Lion’s Club of Wagoner’s generosity will be the Wagoner Lions Club Golf Tournament. It is held in October at Sequoyah State Park.

For anyone that would like to join the fun with Lion’s Club of Wagoner contact Monica Medley 918-704-5101.