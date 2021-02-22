Wagoner County experiences bitter chill and meets it with warm hearts

The historic chill of last week’s winter storm should have driven everyone inside without question.

I confess that I was ready to slip into a sort of hibernation mode as the week began, but this was not the case for Wagoner County.

I watched online as numerous individuals in Coweta, Wagoner, Okay and Porter took action.

Various businesses, local community organizers and individuals all came together for so many great causes. You opened your doors to the homeless, gathered food donations to help feed area students and made grocery trips for those who couldn’t get to town due to snow and ice.

I have not been part of Wagoner County for very long, but watching the community come together during a difficult time for all of us was inspiring.

Numerous times I saw people online sending out thanks to public servants working long hours to try and keep roads salted and clear. I saw people thanking our local mail carriers for trudging through the snow to deliver mail. Several local businesses also received thanks for helping with frozen or broken water lines.

This winter weather was not kind, but the community has never seemed kinder.