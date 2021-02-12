Wagoner County American-Tribune welcomes Brittney Bennett as editor

Hello! My name is Brittney Bennett and I want to welcome you to a new era of the Wagoner County-American Tribune.

It has been a long time since a new editor introduced themselves to you, so I hope I get this right.

For the last 33 years, Christy Wheeland was a constant presence for all things news in Wagoner and Coweta, as well as the surrounding towns of Porter and Okay. Her job was not easy, but she was passionate about it and you loved her all the more for it.

In January Christy turned her book to a new chapter with the Coweta Chamber of Commerce. I wish her all the best in her new endeavor and look forward to working with her closely in the future for stories involving the city of Coweta.

As for us here, the Wagoner County American-Tribune must continue to move forward.

Christy will be a tough act to follow, but I hope you will be open to reading a new perspective as you join me each week online and in print.

In return, I want to share a little about who I am so that when we meet, it will be like we’re already old friends.

I am originally from Colcord, Oklahoma, making me quite familiar with small town life, its values and the pace it moves.