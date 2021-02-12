Wagoner County American-Tribune welcomes Brittney Bennett as editor

Hello! My name is Brittney Bennett and I want to welcome you to a new era of the Wagoner County-American Tribune.
It has been a long time since a new editor introduced themselves to you, so I hope I get this right.
For the last 33 years, Christy Wheeland was a constant presence for all things news in Wagoner and Coweta, as well as the surrounding towns of Porter and Okay. Her job was not easy, but she was passionate about it and you loved her all the more for it.
In January Christy turned her book to a new chapter with the Coweta Chamber of Commerce. I wish her all the best in her new endeavor and look forward to working with her closely in the future for stories involving the city of Coweta.
As for us here, the Wagoner County American-Tribune must continue to move forward.
Christy will be a tough act to follow, but I hope you will be open to reading a new perspective as you join me each week online and in print.
In return, I want to share a little about who I am so that when we meet, it will be like we’re already old friends.
I am originally from Colcord, Oklahoma, making me quite familiar with small town life, its values and the pace it moves.
I graduated from Colcord High School in 2011 before moving to Norman, where I graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. At the risk of alienating half of all bedlam football fans, I do yell “Boomer Sooner!” each fall.
Since college I have gone on to work with news organizations big and small, tribal and non-tribal.
In 2016 I was named a Knight-CUNYJ fellow and spent two months in New York City training with professional journalists from publications including The New York Times and the Huffington Post.
During my summer as a fellow, I was also an editorial intern for USA Today’s New York Bureau. When we meet, don’t be afraid to ask me about the time I reported on a Harry Potter flash mob at the Scholastic Corporation Inc. headquarters, or when I ended up accidentally joining a major parade all the way through downtown Manhattan for the USA Today Snapchat.
These stories are just a few fun things I remember from my previous experiences as a journalist.
However, I am just as excited to get back to small town roots!
From annual festivals to sporting events and holiday gatherings, I can’t wait to start experiencing all Wagoner County has to offer. Your stories matter to me, just as your cities and towns do.
I’ve never been a Coweta Tiger, a Wagoner Bulldog, a Porter Pirate or an Okay Mustang.
I hope you won’t hold it against me, as I sincerely consider myself lucky to now be all four at once.
If you see me in town, don’t be afraid to say hello! I’m just as excited to meet you!