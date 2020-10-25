Thinking Out Loud: Onion Of Grief

There seems to be no way out and no way to survive, but we discovered four realities that can help us to cope.

The third layer is the reaction, or the fighting back level. This is when we talk and express ourselves to special people in our lives. If we don’t communicate our grief, then we become angry, bitter, mad and hateful people to those we dearly love. The key to overcoming this layer is to share what’s going on in our hearts and minds with someone special.

The fourth and final layer of grieving is rebuilding. We do not get well. The pain does not go away. We do not forget or stop honoring our loved one, but the day comes when we turn the corner in the way we cope.

As the journey progresses, we begin to discover things that speak to us. Some find Scriptures like the 23rd Psalm that reaches out and touches our hearts and souls. For others, there may be a poem or a statement someone wrote or said to us in the right moment that made it meaningful to our lives. One day we wake up and for some unknown reason, we experience real comfort inside our hearts. It comes gradually as our hearts are healed.

Here is a reading by Doug Manning that I would like to close with, and it’s called, “When Memories Become Precious.”