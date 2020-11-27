Thinking Out Loud: Christmas season versus Christmas sorrow

"The Gift of Love. The Gift of Peace. May all these be yours at Christmas."

It would be appropriate to add a personal note to let the grieving know that you are aware of their pain and sorrow during this Christmas season, and your thoughts are with them. Not speaking about the loss will further isolate the bereaved.

During the holiday season, the grieving may feel detached from the rest of the world, and some may prefer solitude. Others may appreciate it if they are extended an offer to go shopping or to go out for a bite to eat.

If they decline the invitation, try to infer that their expertise is needed to help choose a particular item. If they continue to decline, accept their decision but leave an open invitation for a future excursion.

Deciding on what type of gift to present to the grieving can leave many people perplexed. The gift item should be no different than what would normally have been given.

In addition to whatever gift you purchase for the bereaved, offering a small memorial gift such as a candle, a keepsake box or memorial jewelry can be wonderful gifts of remembrance.

If the family has a tradition of putting up a Christmas tree, a memorial ornament that displays a treasured photo of the deceased may be appropriate.

Aim for whatever gift, gesture or note that will make the recipient smile, be it ever so brief. Sometimes that smile may be the greatest gift we can give to help those going through their first Christmas without the one they love.