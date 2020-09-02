Thinking Out Loud: A piece of your heart is missing

Divorce, death and dreams devastatingly crash over our lives. Life as we had hoped for dissolved into oblivion. What are we to do?
Here are some quick thoughts that I hope are positive and encouraging:
Recognize your stage of grief and your specific feelings and acknowledge your pain is normal. Now say this with me, "I'm not abnormal in these feelings!" Say it again, but a little bit louder, with conviction this time. Say it least in your heart if not out aloud, "I'm not abnormal in these feelings!"
Give attention to your daily thoughts. Accept both the positive and the negative. Take steps towards positive so the negative thoughts are few and far between.
Negative thoughts are dangerous to our fragile self-esteem! Focus on positive thoughts that can build us up during these low periods of our lives.
Believe that God will give you strength as he helps you with a new normal life that you have to live.
Reach out to others that have been through the same kind of loss experience. It's amazing how we begin to heal when we reach out to someone else that's hurting. Don't just offer to be there if they need you. If you have experienced it then you already know they need you. Do something ... anything!
Schedule a date to do something you enjoy or go on vacation and stick to your plan. Go with positive friends or family who want to help you through. It's okay to have fun again. Your loved ones do not want you living in solitude.
Make a conscious effort to regain your sense of humor. It's in there somewhere, so try to find it! Also try having lunch or dinner with your funniest relative or friend. Laughter is good for the soul!
Pride is a very heavy burden! Allow others to help you when they offer and learn to ask for what you need. Remember, they can only imagine your pain if they haven't gone through it so any help they offer helps them as much as you.
Follow your heart and listen to yourself. Speak victory daily over your grief. Your loved one doesn't want you to stop living.
Say out loud each day, “I am stronger, I am healing and I am protected.” Incorporate the positive "I am" every single day. If you feel bad most days, wake up and say, “I am healthy!”
Don't listen to the daily "time will heal" or "they are in a better place" with anger; people just want to help. If they haven't gone through such sorrow, they cannot completely understand. Allow them to help you, as they are able.
Participate in whatever exercise or activity that brings you peace if at all possible. Get moving and get going.
Set out to accomplish something small at first, and then move on to bigger goals.
Don't try to change anything in your life for a year at least. Give yourself time to reflect and then push forward.
Consider writing every daily moment of joy in a journal and/or reading a daily devotion or blog that is positive. Why do you think I write about this subject so much? It helps me immensely, and I pray that it encourages you at least a little in your grief journey.
You have to gain a sense of perspective with your loss and your new normal life. This isn't easy or quickly achieved.
Everyone knows that no one grieves in the same way or at the same pace after the loss of someone very close to our hearts. We grieve by following various steps in no particular order - from denial, fear, guilt, anger and depression to acceptance of the loss and moving forward on some future path.
The steps of grief are like hurdles on a track. No matter where you are in your grief journey, keep moving forward and keep jumping over those hurdles of life!
