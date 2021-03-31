Thank you, Wagoner County!

Hello, dear readers!

Unfortunately, this will be my last greeting and my official goodbye to the Wagoner County American-Tribune. My last day as editor will be Wednesday, March 31.

I know this news comes very suddenly, especially considering I have not been at the newspaper long.

While I’m sure this may cause some speculation, I do want to reach out to let you know why I have decided to step away from this position.

I have willingly chosen to relinquish my time as editor for a variety of personal reasons that have arose recently. Given the current situation, I do not see myself as best suited to continue on.

Please do not think this decision is based upon anything personal. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Coweta, Wagoner and Wagoner County since taking this position.

I have had the pleasure of getting to know a variety of community leaders, business owners, educators, law enforcement officers, coaches and city residents throughout the past two months.

You have been great at helping me get stories together and put to print, from submitting photos to answering emails and phone calls. I cannot overstate how grateful I am for your cooperation.