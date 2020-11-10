Observation Point: To honor and remember our veterans

Anyone who has ever known me for any length of time knows I have a soft spot in my heart for veterans. Over the course of my 33 years in the news business, I’ve been blessed to tell the stories of many men and women who have put others before self to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Their stories need to be told.

They need to be remembered.

There was Mr. Woodward who stormed the beaches of Normandy and Mr. Allen who was sliced open by a bayonet and left to die, but lived to tell about it decades later.

There was Ms. Dixon who worked in medical supply with the U.S. Army in the Women’s Army Corps and Mr. Hamilton who was a medic with a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) during the Korean War.

I can’t forget Mr. Leyh, Mr. Baker and Mr. Wilson who were prisoners of war – two of them were in the very same camp at the same time without knowing one another. One nearly starved to death and the other was lucky enough to work for food.

There are so many more.

When you hear the stories of what these men and women have endured to ensure our freedoms, it only makes sense to give them the love, attention and respect they deserve.