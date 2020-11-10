Observation Point: To honor and remember our veterans

Anyone who has ever known me for any length of time knows I have a soft spot in my heart for veterans. Over the course of my 33 years in the news business, I’ve been blessed to tell the stories of many men and women who have put others before self to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Their stories need to be told.
They need to be remembered.
There was Mr. Woodward who stormed the beaches of Normandy and Mr. Allen who was sliced open by a bayonet and left to die, but lived to tell about it decades later.
There was Ms. Dixon who worked in medical supply with the U.S. Army in the Women’s Army Corps and Mr. Hamilton who was a medic with a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) during the Korean War.
I can’t forget Mr. Leyh, Mr. Baker and Mr. Wilson who were prisoners of war – two of them were in the very same camp at the same time without knowing one another. One nearly starved to death and the other was lucky enough to work for food.
There are so many more.
When you hear the stories of what these men and women have endured to ensure our freedoms, it only makes sense to give them the love, attention and respect they deserve.
When you cross paths with veterans, be sure to shake their hands and say “thank you for your service.” Perhaps pick up the tab for a veteran’s meal if you see him or her dining alone in the restaurant.
The respect we show to our living veterans should also trickle down to those who have already fought the fight, lived their lives and passed away. Some may have died in combat while others were able to return home to family from foreign and domestic soils.
As Wednesday is Veterans Day, now is a good time to remind everyone of a few opportunities where you can show support for veterans who have gone before us.
In Coweta, the Wreaths Across America program is coming to Vernon Cemetery in December. Through this program, live wreaths are placed on the graves of 550 veterans interred there.
Coordinators say approximately 250 wreaths are still needed to make sure every grave is marked. They only cost $15 apiece.
Today, I invite and challenge you to match my $15 donation to help this project come to fruition. Wreaths must be ordered by Nov. 30 to ensure delivery for the Dec. 19 ceremony.
To place an order, call or text Kathy Ahlstrom at 918-844-6465 or reach out to her on Facebook.
In Wagoner, American Legion Post 153 places veteran markers on the graves of 1,158 known veterans buried in Elmwood and Pioneer Cemeteries. There are times when markers must be replaced due to damages or theft while others are needed to mark the new graves of veterans who pass away.
Each marker costs $65, which is quite an investment for the post. Legion members welcome donations of any size to help offset this continuing expense.
Won’t you join me in making a donation to help ensure our veteran graves are properly marked? To donate, call 918-949-8691 or mail to Service Officer Leonard Smith at P.O. Box 505, Wagoner, Okla., 74477.
By giving up the cost of eating one meal out or skipping a few snack or fountain drink purchases this week and donating to one of these worthy causes, you can truly make a difference to help make sure our veterans are remembered.
To all of our veterans, past and present, we owe you a debt of gratitude. Thank you for your service and God bless you!
