Observation Point: Remembering the life of Clay Allen

I cannot tell you the last time I have cried as much as I have the past few days. My heart is broken after learning that my long-time colleague, American-Tribune sports writer Clay Allen, has died of COVID-19.

Clay and I have worked together at the newspaper for 15 years – nearly half of my entire career in Wagoner County. He was not only an important part of my newspaper family, but he was my mentor and my friend.

Our friendship began back in 2005. I was searching for a sports stringer to help me cover Coweta sports when Doug Quinn at the Broken Arrow Ledger recommended I give Clay a call. After all, he was a seasoned sports writer and photographer and taught photography classes at Tulsa Technology Center. He was the perfect fit!

The rest is history. Clay became fully engaged in the Coweta Tiger and Lady Tiger sports scene. He captured incredible images on camera and wrote the words to record their team successes, disappointments, rebuilds and challenges.

His first year on staff, the Lady Tiger softball team won its third state championship title in four years. Ironically, the Lady Tigers returned to state champion glory this past fall in a season he called “magical”. Clay was there to record it all.