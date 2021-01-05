Observation Point: Remembering the life of Clay Allen

I cannot tell you the last time I have cried as much as I have the past few days. My heart is broken after learning that my long-time colleague, American-Tribune sports writer Clay Allen, has died of COVID-19.
Clay and I have worked together at the newspaper for 15 years – nearly half of my entire career in Wagoner County. He was not only an important part of my newspaper family, but he was my mentor and my friend.
Our friendship began back in 2005. I was searching for a sports stringer to help me cover Coweta sports when Doug Quinn at the Broken Arrow Ledger recommended I give Clay a call. After all, he was a seasoned sports writer and photographer and taught photography classes at Tulsa Technology Center. He was the perfect fit!
The rest is history. Clay became fully engaged in the Coweta Tiger and Lady Tiger sports scene. He captured incredible images on camera and wrote the words to record their team successes, disappointments, rebuilds and challenges.
His first year on staff, the Lady Tiger softball team won its third state championship title in four years. Ironically, the Lady Tigers returned to state champion glory this past fall in a season he called “magical”. Clay was there to record it all.
I have lost count of how many football, softball, volleyball, basketball, baseball and soccer games or wrestling matches Clay covered over the years. There were state championships, playoff runs, All-State athletes, big conference wins, regional crowns and much more.
He would text me updates from those events so I could keep everyone informed on social media platforms.
When the Coweta and Wagoner newspapers merged in 2016, Clay was thrilled for the opportunity to help cover some Wagoner football games as well. He had a personal connection with Coach Dale Condict’s family and was proud to document the Bulldogs’ gridiron success for the paper.
On countless occasions, Clay would give me photography advice during sporting events. He was always in teaching mode. He was patient with my questions, understanding with my frustrations and non-judgmental when the problems I encountered were simple fixes.
Clay made me a better photographer and celebrated my successes when I got “the” shot I really wanted. He was the ultimate encourager.
The Coweta American and Wagoner County American-Tribune have won a host of awards from the Oklahoma Press Association for sports coverage and photography over the years. Those honors would not have been possible without Clay’s contributions each week.
His dedication, talent and love for sports, the athletes and coaches were evident throughout the past decade and a half. He will be sorely missed by so many.
I will forever be grateful to Clay Allen. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those whose lives he touched as a journalist, photographer, teacher and friend.
I am so very grateful to be among them.