Observation Point: Oh, how I miss simpler times

The other night while watching television, I heard the faint music of an ice cream truck making its way through my neighborhood. I hit the mute button on the remote control and simply listened to the tunes as the vehicle got closer.

I couldn’t help but smile. It brought back some great childhood memories of the thrill I felt when mom or dad would give me some loose change to buy an occasional orange sherbet push pop on ice cream truck days. To me, there was nothing better on a hot summer day!

Be it ever so briefly, that melodious music from a white ice cream truck was a much welcomed distraction from all the negativity that seems to envelop today’s world. Those positive distractions can sometimes be far and few between.

I’ve had my fill with all the hate and discontent that has gripped our world. It is being spurred by global pandemic, racial tensions, heated politics and more.

It seems these days, people will say whatever they want, whenever they want and however they want all because they can and will – whether it’s right, wrong, warranted, unwarranted, harmful, helpful, correct or incorrect. I mean it’s free speech, right?

I’ve always said that negativity breeds negativity, and by all means, our world has become a breeding ground for that more than ever before.

We need to learn how to agree to disagree. You don’t have to look far on social media to see what starts out as someone asking a simple question about something turn into a conversation full of

accusations, finger pointing, name calling and disrespect.