Observation Point: Engage with the elderly for their sake

Writing a personal column is not always the easiest thing for me to do. There are times when coming up with a topic is simply not in the cards. After all, my mind is always shifting back and forth between news and sports coverage, giving little time for reflection on a thought provoking personal piece.

Today’s topic stems from a conversation I overheard last week at the entrance to a senior retirement community in another county. You see, the facility has pretty much been on lock-down since March to discourage visitors during the ongoing pandemic.

As I approached the door to deliver things to a relative, a masked neighbor told me that being confined to their living quarters was essentially like being confined behind bars in prison. The lack of interaction with others outside of their confines was taking an emotional toll on them all.

For the elderly, their loneliness has been amplified by restrictions prompted by this crazy pandemic that continues to linger on and on.

Their social gatherings in the lobby and activities room for card games, group lunches and sewing circles have been put on hold for 10 months now.