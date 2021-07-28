Local pastor thanks Wagoner Rotary Club for being ‘agents of change’

Father Leo Ahanotu, or better known as “Father Leo,” of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wagoner, said he is a proud, indirect beneficiary of the humanitarian services of the Rotary Club, thanks to the guidance and support of an Irish Rotarian from Dublin.

Father Leo, from Nigeria, couldn’t help but discuss the true story of his father and the beneficial life he gained after suffering immense hurdles, at the Wagoner Rotary Club’s weekly luncheon, July 27.

“I want to thank the Rotary Club for the services they render locally to bring joy and love to our society,” Ahanotu said.

Ahanotu said his father lost his mom when he was 9-months-old, and his dad, at four. Having become an orphan, he said his father has no hope of a better future — until he met an Irish Rotarian, from Dublin.

Ahanotu said the Irish Rotarian showed his father, at 10, the light for a better future by persuading him to get an education.

Having very little money for school, Ahanotu said the Irish Rotarian paid his father’s school fees so he could go to school. Ahanotu said the Irish Rotarian consistently told his father he was an intelligent kid.