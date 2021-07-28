Local pastor thanks Wagoner Rotary Club for being ‘agents of change’

Father Leo Ahanotu, or better known as “Father Leo,” of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wagoner, said he is a proud, indirect beneficiary of the humanitarian services of the Rotary Club, thanks to the guidance and support of an Irish Rotarian from Dublin.
Father Leo, from Nigeria, couldn’t help but discuss the true story of his father and the beneficial life he gained after suffering immense hurdles, at the Wagoner Rotary Club’s weekly luncheon, July 27.
“I want to thank the Rotary Club for the services they render locally to bring joy and love to our society,” Ahanotu said.
Ahanotu said his father lost his mom when he was 9-months-old, and his dad, at four. Having become an orphan, he said his father has no hope of a better future — until he met an Irish Rotarian, from Dublin.
Ahanotu said the Irish Rotarian showed his father, at 10, the light for a better future by persuading him to get an education.
Having very little money for school, Ahanotu said the Irish Rotarian paid his father’s school fees so he could go to school. Ahanotu said the Irish Rotarian consistently told his father he was an intelligent kid.
Ahanotu said the Irish Rotarian died from Malaria when his father was in second grade, and he quit school due to financial problems. But it wasn’t long after before Ahanotu said his father went in the jungle, picked fruits and sold them at local markets so he could continue his education. He still struggled financially through college, and walked six miles, to and from, every day to get to classes, Ahanotu said. Nevertheless, Ahanotu said his father got degrees in history and geography.
“If my dad didn’t meet this Rotarian from Dublin, he probably would not have been educated. He showed him the light to a better life,” Ahanotu said.
Ahanotu said after his father graduated from college, he took the philosophy and wisdom he gained from his Irish Rotarian mentor, and used it to push other Nigerian children to “join the rest of the world to read and write without being discouraged.”
It’s the same mentality Ahanotu said he has in his daily life to push other people — and especially children, for better lives.
“I encourage everyone to look at today’s youth and look for ways to give them better futures,” Ahanotu said. “Let’s keep them off the streets and out of the jails. We have an obligation to do it. We don’t want them in prison, but rather as important innovators.”
Like his father, Ahanotu values education. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, a Master of Arts in Theology, a Master of Education in Special Education, a Doctor of Education with emphasis on leadership and a Doctorate in Philosophy and Pastoral Psychology.
Ahanotu encouraged Rotary members that being agents of change won’t always be easy, but to keep marching for the better good with hope and faith.
“We can do small things that contribute a wave of significant change in people’s lives even if we can’t do the big things,” he said. “I applaud the Rotary Club members for doing great things when necessary and small things when necessary.”