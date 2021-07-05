Letter: Wagoner football's Dale Condict is 'more than just a coach'

I attended the All Sports Awards for our youth. What great athletes. What super coaches. I think we forget our coaches are a “father figure” to so many of these young people!

My Uncle, W.L. “Pop” Odom was a great coach and mentor to so many of the young football players he coached.

Then Coach Condict arrived on the scene. He is by far the greatest football coach Wagoner has ever had! He brought so many honors to football because of his terrific coaching and positive outreach to so many players. I feel so close to Coach Condict and his family. His father-in-law, Jonny Mitchell, was a classmate and my boyfriend “back in the day.”

Coach Condict is a good man and he is an amazing football coach and athletic director!

Coach Condict is young and I hope we have him as our football coach and athletic director for many years. Thank you – all coaches – for being there for our youth.