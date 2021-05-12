Letter to the editor: Wagoner Community Hospital CEO speaks out against Medicaid outsourcing

As the Chief Executive Officer of a small rural safety net hospital in Oklahoma, I am obviously concerned about the impact of privatization of Medicaid on my organization.

Many hospitals will be unable to weather the assumptions made by Mercer, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s actuarial partner: 40% reduction in hospital services as well as a 20% reduction in behavioral health services. Additionally, the payment uncertainty of the provider fee (SHOPP) program will have a detrimental effect on cash flow from operations at my hospital.

For hospitals and the communities they serve, the impact of the plan to outsource Medicaid is not just about utilization reductions. While services that are medically necessary will still be provided, there will be payment delays and denials from the managed care insurance companies. When hospitals have such a revenue reduction, two things happen: services are reduced and expenses are reduced in the form of staffing.

According to a new IMPLAN report “The Economic Impact of Potential Losses to Oklahoma Hospitals,” the potential impact of an expected $480 million loss to the hospital industry has tremendous ramifications on the entire state’s economy.