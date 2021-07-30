Letter: 'The Thompson Sound" is still alive at the Wagoner Historical Center

Among the many items currently on display at the Wagoner Historical Center are those honoring the career of Country Music Hall of Fame member, Hank Thompson.

Hank lived in Oklahoma for many years — moving to Oklahoma City in the mid 1950's and later moving to a house on Lake Tenkiller. Then in the early 70's, he moved to Sand Springs where he would live for many years until moving to Keller, Texas.

The western-swing and country-music legend died in 2007, but "the Thompson Sound" is still alive.

Hank will be honored by his longtime band, The Brazos Valley Boys, at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa on Sunday, August 29. The concert/dance which starts at 5:00 p.m. will also be celebrating the release of the band's new CD, "Swingin' Our Way."

This year marks several milestones in Hank's career: the 75th Anniversary of Hank forming The Brazos Valley Boys Band, the 70th Anniversary of recording "The Wild Side Of Life" that would later hold the number one position in the county music charts for 15 straight weeks in 1952 and recognized as "Song Of The Year," and the 60th Anniversary of the recording, "Live At The Golden Nugget" in Las Vegas, which would be the first, live album recorded by a country music artist.