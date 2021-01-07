Letter: Thank you for the gazebo decorations

The gazebos at the cemeteries are decorated beautifully for each season. How nice to have a pretty place to sit and meditate before leaving.
Thank you to the club, organization or whoever is responsible for doing this.
Patty McKinney
The gazebos at the cemeteries are decorated beautifully for each season. How nice to have a pretty place to sit and meditate before leaving.
Thank you to the club, organization or whoever is responsible for doing this.
Patty McKinney
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.