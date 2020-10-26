 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank you for Coweta Lady Tiger softball coverage

Letter to the Editor

I just want to say how great it was to see the coverage Clay Allen of the Wagoner County American-Tribune gave to the Coweta Lady Tiger softball team during the state championships.

This group of young women has persevered in a very weird year, and Clay did a great job!

I've always appreciated the dedication of our hometown newspaper staff, but never more than in 2020. Clay went the "extra mile(s)" to be there so these ladies had the recognition they deserve - particularly when they won state. Thank you so much!

Shannon Summers

