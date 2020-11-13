 Skip to main content
Letter: Support for Porter FFA appreciated

Letter to the Editor

The Porter FFA Labor Auction held recently was a tremendous success! We raised approximately $9,700 and the money goes to the general needs of our chapter such as rooms, meals, travel expenses and registration fees for various events, teaching aids and a number of other projects.

Members were sold for eight hours of labor to do everything from fence work and picking up limbs to stacking firewood and raking yards.

We would like to thank the following individuals and businesses who came out and supported our chapter at the sale:

Double Down Ranch, Porter; Earl Howard, Porter; Oklahoma Ag Credit of Muskogee; Wheeler Metals, Muskogee; Roy Cole and Cole Ranch, Porter; D Br T, LLC, Porter; John and Brenda Stone, Porter; Criner Farms, Haskell; Jon Brewer, Porter; Melanie Merritt, Porter; Roy Essary, Porter and Marvin Schauffler, Porter.

Also, Hidden Valley RV; Tony and Linda Nichols, Wainwright; Hunter Law Office, Coweta; Sam and Bonnie Spencer, Porter; Bentwood Cabinets, Porter; Tim Guinn, Porter; Livesay Orchard, Porter; Stephanie Kilgore, Porter; Tangles Hair Salon, Porter; Criner Equine, Coweta; Criner’s Welding, Coweta; Mike Bazay, Porter and Kenny Stockton, Porter.

We appreciate you all!

Brad Criner, Advisor

Porter FFA

