Letter: Support for Coweta Fall Festival is amazing

For decades, I have used the written word to convey things that are going on in our community. Now, as director of your Coweta Chamber of Commerce, I may never find the perfect words to express my gratitude and appreciation to those who helped make the 46th Annual Coweta Fall Festival celebration a tremendous success.
Saying “thank you” just doesn’t seem like enough, but please know the words come from a humble heart. I know we could have never pulled off an event of this magnitude without the help and support of so many individuals and businesses.
We knew this year’s celebration would be overwhelmingly large because of its absence in 2020. As a result, we tried some new activities that were all met with enthusiasm and support.
The festival kicked off Thursday, Sept. 16 with a big “Back in the Saddle Again” ribbon cutting ceremony to honor our corporate investors. Professional rodeo announcer Brandon Wren introduced our guests of honor and Lacy Weber provided saddles for the ceremony.
We are forever grateful to the following businesses for their support of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce and its efforts to serve the business community. Thank you to our 2021 Fall Festival investors:
DASON Fire & Water Restoration, Inc., Presenting Sponsor.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), Electric Sponsor.
BancFirst Coweta, Green Country Federal Credit Union, Koweta Smoke Shop and Firstar Bank—Coweta, Entertainment Sponsors.
Ary Land Co. and Representative Kevin McDugle House District 12, Food Alley Sponsors.
Century 21 First Choice Realty, Vendor Row Sponsor.
1843 on Broadway, Golf Cart Sponsor.
4 Tons of Blessings Boutique, Craft Studio, & Home Decor Store, Coweta’s Got Talent Sponsor.
Billy Sims BBQ, Parade Sponsor.
Tulsa Pest Solutions, Green Country Federal Credit Union, Bob Gilbert Towing & Recovery, FNB Coweta, Howard Custom Homes, LLC, Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, RCB Bank—Coweta and Representative Kevin McDugle House District 12, Stage Banner Sponsors.
AR Exteriors and Wheels Down Trucking, Port-a-Potty Sponsors.
Natalie Bonham-Shelter Insurance, Trash Can Sponsor.
RCB Bank—Coweta, Robertson Tire and Billy Sims BBQ, Children’s Games Sponsors.
Natalie Bonham with Shelter Insurance, Sarah Wells with Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance, Better Business Bureau, Bob Gilbert Towing & Recovery, City Drug of Coweta, Freedom Insurance Group, Chinowth & Cohen, Goodfella’s Pizzeria, Robertson Tire, The Firebrand, Coweta Flowers and Junktique, The Pink Cactus, Wheels Down Trucking, Billy Sims BBQ and Mark Harwood DDS-Coweta Smiles, T-Shirt Sponsors.
10-8 Outfitters, 46th Annual Fall Festival Logo Design.
Indian Capital Technology Center, Billboard Promotion Sponsor.
Coweta Manor Nursing Home, Miss Fall Festival Pageant Presenting Sponsor.
Tier Level Digital Marketing, Junior Miss Fall Festival Pageant Presenting Sponsor.
Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, Little Miss Fall Festival Pageant Presenting Sponsor.
Better Business Bureau, Pageant Sash Sponsor.
Coweta Flowers & Junktique, Brown Funeral Home & Cremations and Bloom & Things, Flower Sponsors.
Red Baron Ranch, Royalty Transportation.
An amazing amount of work that goes into planning a festival of this magnitude, and it is truly a team effort that takes place year-round. When I joined the chamber in late January, that team was already in place. Each person brings a wealth of knowledge to the table with years of planning experience.
My sincere gratitude and appreciation to Wagoner County Emergency Management led by Heath Underwood, Coweta Police led by Chief Michael Bell, Coweta Fire led by Chief Jerry Burtner, Coweta Public Works led by Wes Richter and Coweta City Hall led by Roger Kolman for their help in so many aspects of the festival. Their detailed efforts ensure the safety of our vendors and guests and their leadership is a major contributor to our success.
We also thank staff with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office for their presence on our festival grounds.
Our chamber partners with SERVPRO of Mayes and Wagoner Counties provided water for our emergency service providers throughout the weekend. We appreciate you!
To Coweta Chamber Administrative Assistant Pat Fisher and long-time festival volunteers Ronda Walton and Jeff Hitchcock, I do not know what I would have done without you! You made my first Fall Festival experience a great one! Thanks also to a former long-time co-worker, Annita Walker, for stepping in to help answer phones on our busiest days.
When we put out the call for volunteers to serve in ticket booths, I was overwhelmed by the number of people who said “yes, I will help!” Many thanks go to the following ticket booth operators:
Ronda Walton, Sherry Collins, Elaine Collins, Michelle Flores, Jana and Casey Groth, Donna Gaulding, Donna Posey, Darryl DeMoss, Laura and Chuck Holmes, Dana Wilson, LeaAnn Brown and Sherry Kelly.
Others include McKenzie Yocham, Jacque Burns, Mackenzie Weisz, Robin Wiley, Joe Strahan, Kellie and Robert Shew, Jessica Morris, Angie Wood, Paula Badley, Kayley Orr, Linda Dyer and Rayna and Austin Gill.
Also helping were Savanah and Coleman Bandy, Maurice Hatton, Tammy Barnett and Charles, Amber Shell, Kristen Bunch, Ashley and Corey Ballard, Justin Calvert, Evette Young, Sonia and Michael Mullis and Holli and Floyd Massey.
Throughout the festival, three student groups from Coweta High School provided valuable community service to help with operations.
Instructor Les Kern and members of the academic team and Model UN Team operated the kiddie rides along the midway. Coweta FFA Advisor Travis O’Dell, along with chapter officers, members and parents took care of our trash detail. We are truly grateful for their hard work and long hours of dedicated service.
Helping with cleanup detail after the festival were Natalie Bonham, Christy Wheeland, Roger Kolman, Sarah Wells and Justan Pickard, along with Dennis and Kaydee Clark and their children and Preston Dugan of Muskogee.
We have an amazing team serving on our Coweta Chamber Board of Directors. My humble appreciation to Jake Dwyer, Sarah Wells, Matt Shell, Pam Morris, Natalie Bonham, Dr. Mark Harwood, Amy Oglesbee, Kevin Hefley, Katey Sherrick-Blair, LeaAnn Brown, Maurice Hatton, Roger Kolman, Jeff Holmes and Justin Calvert for their time in planning, orchestrating and volunteering. We could not do this without them!
The Coweta Chamber and Coweta Fall Festival maintained a strong social media presence thanks to the help of Sarah Wells with Oklahoma Farm Bureau. For the period of August 27 through September 23, our Facebook posts reached nearly 50,000 people. That reach is more than four times our population! Of that amount, some 20,392 were engaging with us on a regular basis. Thank you!
Our thanks to Kaytlin Meredith, Jen Davis, Shelly Hollingshed, Kimberly Yates, Lea Ann Brown, Coweta Assembly and Pastor Matt with Coweta Assembly for their help with the Coweta’s Got Talent show and to Brittany Palmer and Nicole Gordon and their teams for coordinating the Fall Festival Pageants.
Jen Davis and Emily Hollingshed also stepped up to oversee the new “Open Mic Night” on the Saturday night stage. It was a hit and we appreciate your last minute help!
We also appreciate the volunteers who helped with the parade lineup including Tammy Boydston, Sherry Collins, Kevin Hefley, Shelly Hollingshed, Holli Massey, Coweta Police and others whose names we do not know.
To the ladies and gentlemen who served as judges for our pageants, talent competition and parade, thank you for volunteering your time! These activities showcased some amazing people in our community and some wonderful businesses and individuals who call Coweta home.
The re-introduction of kids’ games to Fall Festival was such a hit and so much fun! Thank you to Jake Dwyer with RCB Bank who coordinated the effort with assistance from Daniel Brooks and McKayla Brooks. We certainly have something to build on moving forward!
To our downtown business owners whose store access was affected by street closures, we cannot thank you enough for your support of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce. We hope the patrons who walked into your stores during the festival made purchases and become life-long customers.
As they say in the movie industry, “That’s a Wrap” on the 46th Annual Coweta Fall Festival! Please mark your calendar for Sept. 15-17, 2022 when the festival returns for another run.
Thank you all for your support!