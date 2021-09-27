Letter: Support for Coweta Fall Festival is amazing

Our thanks to Kaytlin Meredith, Jen Davis, Shelly Hollingshed, Kimberly Yates, Lea Ann Brown, Coweta Assembly and Pastor Matt with Coweta Assembly for their help with the Coweta’s Got Talent show and to Brittany Palmer and Nicole Gordon and their teams for coordinating the Fall Festival Pageants.

Jen Davis and Emily Hollingshed also stepped up to oversee the new “Open Mic Night” on the Saturday night stage. It was a hit and we appreciate your last minute help!

We also appreciate the volunteers who helped with the parade lineup including Tammy Boydston, Sherry Collins, Kevin Hefley, Shelly Hollingshed, Holli Massey, Coweta Police and others whose names we do not know.

To the ladies and gentlemen who served as judges for our pageants, talent competition and parade, thank you for volunteering your time! These activities showcased some amazing people in our community and some wonderful businesses and individuals who call Coweta home.

The re-introduction of kids’ games to Fall Festival was such a hit and so much fun! Thank you to Jake Dwyer with RCB Bank who coordinated the effort with assistance from Daniel Brooks and McKayla Brooks. We certainly have something to build on moving forward!