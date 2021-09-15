Letter: Still rocking after 55 years

It’s finally happening! Wagoner’s own Cave Dwellers rock band will be playing a dance on Oct. 16 at the Wagoner Community Building.

The band was formed in spring 1966. They played rock & roll in 1966 and 67, played their 20th and 40th high schools reunions, and officially reformed in 2011. Since then, they have entertained Wagoner with many dances, outdoor summer festivals and Christmas shows at the Wagoner Civic Center.

The band played their last dance in Feb. 2020 — then the pandemic hit. The band laid low for over 18 months. But now after being vaccinated and rested, they are ready to start again.

A change to the band has happened. Jerry Hickman, the band drummer since 1966, had an accident and passed away last month. The band reached out to Wagoner’s own Blair Kuehn-Smith to fill the drummer position. He agreed; so this October dance will be the first of many events for him with the band.