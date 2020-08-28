Letter: Slow down driving through residential streets

School has only been back in session for a few days. Buses are running and kiddos are getting on and off the buses.
People are running stop signs and flying down the road through the intersections. They do not care that their own children are sitting in the car or that someone else’s child is standing at the bus stop.
I will never understand how you begin to think that flying down a residential road gets you to the end of it any faster. Is it really worth the risk? Especially to the white car that blows through it two or three times a day doing 60-plus miles per hour. It’s just an accident waiting to happen.
Remember, children learn what they see and hear at home.
Kathy Ahlstrom
Coweta