Letter: Please support your local businesses

There is something you need to know this year. Shopping for Christmas gifts needs to happen earlier if you are shopping online. Shipping items and a lack of products will delay delivery.
Local small businesses are trying to help you get it done earlier. They are taking a bigger hit to their bottom line so they can stay in business and prove they truly do care about their customers.
Our businesses need you to understand they are still here and they want to serve you. When the big box stores screw up an order and see you as a drop in an ocean, the small businesses see you as the heart of their business. They will call you by name and remember what you like and prefer.
Please support your local businesses!
Traci Baker
Wagoner
