Letter: New inductees selected at Country Music Hall of Fame, including Jim Halsey’s ‘The Judds’

The Country Music Hall of Fame has picked their new inductees: Ray Charles, musicians Pete Drake, Eddie Bayers and The Judds. We are excited for all and offer a big congratulations. The Judds, in particular, were Jim Halsey Company clients from the beginning of their career.

I remember their visit to our Nashville office in 1983. When asked to leave a demo they explained, "they didn’t need it. They had their guitar in the car." We got an impromptu concert right in our office. Everybody was impressed and we made a deal to become their agents.

We developed and executed our plan in cooperation with their managers, Ken Stilts and Woody Bowles, RCA and Curb Records. We started by putting them as opening act on as many shows and as much television as possible. Our West Coast partner, Dick Howard, managed a Tonight Show appearance and that was a big start. John Hitt, Halsey Company Director of Fairs and Special Events, loaded their schedule the first year or two as opening act, then to headline most of the major fairs in the country.