Letter: New inductees selected at Country Music Hall of Fame, including Jim Halsey’s ‘The Judds’

The Country Music Hall of Fame has picked their new inductees: Ray Charles, musicians Pete Drake, Eddie Bayers and The Judds. We are excited for all and offer a big congratulations. The Judds, in particular, were Jim Halsey Company clients from the beginning of their career.
I remember their visit to our Nashville office in 1983. When asked to leave a demo they explained, "they didn’t need it. They had their guitar in the car." We got an impromptu concert right in our office. Everybody was impressed and we made a deal to become their agents.
We developed and executed our plan in cooperation with their managers, Ken Stilts and Woody Bowles, RCA and Curb Records. We started by putting them as opening act on as many shows and as much television as possible. Our West Coast partner, Dick Howard, managed a Tonight Show appearance and that was a big start. John Hitt, Halsey Company Director of Fairs and Special Events, loaded their schedule the first year or two as opening act, then to headline most of the major fairs in the country.
One of our major accomplishments in helping to develop The Judds into the superstars they became was having them open for The Oak Ridge Boys engagement at the prestigious, Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 1986. The Halsey Company hosted a VIP reception across the street in the penthouse of the Time/Life Building. Invitees included the top executives in entertainment, marketing, press and record companies. Lee Iaccoca, president of Chrysler, was there, too. This is the event we commissioned famous caricaturist Alan Hirschfeld to do a caricature of The Oak Ridge Boys that was the centerpiece for the press and PR. Naomi and Wynonna were not only hits onstage, but offstage, with both fans and industry executives. Their album was featured in 36 Sam Goody record stores then throughout New York. Both The Oaks and The Judds were tremendous successes and Country music was introduced to Radio City.
Our company's important bookers of headliners for the major showrooms presented the Judds In Las Vegas where they headlined the Hilton. Our other client, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, shared the bill.
We enjoyed working with The Judds and their other team members. Their deserved prestigious and honored induction adds to our list of clients that we were privileged to represent, now totaling 33, that are currently in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
God Bless you ladies, and other inductees. Well deserved. Wow. What a good ride we had, too. It’s exciting to work with exceptional talents like Naomi and Wynonna.
At our exhibit, "Legends of Country Music" at the Wagoner History Center - a lot of historic photos, posters and other memorabilia are on display from our roster of Country music artists.