Letter: Las Vegas is fertile ground for Halsey country music

The Jim Halsey Co. pioneered name Country music artists as main attractions in Las Vegas and Reno where casinos prevailed. First, Hank Thompson and his Brazos Valley Boys, Wanda Jackson and then Roy Clark played weeks out of each year. Long term deals were made at the famous Golden Nugget Casino and Saloon in downtown Las Vegas.

The famous Las Vegas Strip of luxury hotels and casinos was several miles from downtown and featured only the biggest, Pop stars … Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Jerry Lewis, Sammy Davis Jr., Ginger Rogers and others headlined these major venues. Country music was not considered.

Howard Hughes owned six of the major hotel/casinos: The Frontier, The Sands, Desert Inn, Landmark, Hacienda and the 1890’s era Silver Slipper Gambling Hall. Walter Kane, his entertainment director, was called the entertainment czar of Las Vegas. He booked all of Hughes venues. After months of trying for an appointment, I made it into Mr. Kane’s office.