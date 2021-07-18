Letter: Landmark album award featured at Wagoner History Center

“Hank Thompson Live at the Frontier Days Rodeo” recording was a first for any rodeo or country music star; never done before. It was a unique challenge, but superbly accomplished; a masterpiece.

This year we recognize the 125th Anniversary of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo (July 23 – August 1, 2021). Headlining the show this year, celebrating its 125th Anniversary show is Garth Brooks.

This reminds me of the Jim Halsey Company’s Ranch Party in Tulsa OK where our associates and buyers from around the world would experience command performances of the Halsey Company artists. Always the most important buyers from Las Vegas, Television, Fairs and Rodeos, and concert promoters would attend.

The Halsey Company supplied headline talent for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo for many years. The Rodeo committee would attend the Ranch Party and discuss talent for the next year’s rodeo show headliners. Hank Thompson was a top show attraction for many years.

In 1962, I convinced Ken Nelson, Hank Thompson’s producer for Capitol Records, to record an album live from the Frontier Days Rodeo arena. A music industry first.

Just an FYI, because of Hank’s and my friendship with Roy Clark, Roy plays guitar on this album.