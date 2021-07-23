Letter: Jim Halsey's gold and platinum album display in Wagoner History Center

One of the special awards to recording artists is recognition of their selling large amounts of albums. A gold album award signifies 500,000 sales. A platinum award signifies 1 million sales.
The Jim Halsey Company was the largest Country Music agency in the world at one time and represented many of the top selling recording artists, always with records in the charts. When the record company made sales awards to the artists, it was customary for their manager or agent to receive a duplicate award as a courtesy. For the artists, it was one of the highest achievements in the business. For our company, it was equally gratifying to receive these honors as well.
A large number of these gold and platinum album awards are on display in the “Jim Halsey’s Legends of Country Music” exhibition at the Wagoner History Center. Some of the gold and platinum albums on display were awarded to Merle Haggard, The Oak Ridge Boys, Roy Clark, Tammy Wynette, Reba McEntire, Dwight Yoakam, Freddie Fender and more.
A special award to The Oak Ridge Boys from RIAA, Recording Industry Association of America, recognizing their combined sales of over 41 million albums is there, too. All are unique and special, this one very special.
Inside story. I was there 40 years ago when The Oak Ridge Boys hit, ‘Elvira’, sold one-million records. That platinum single (45 rpm) is on display in the exhibition. ‘Elvira’ was included on The Oak Ridge Boys’ album, “Fancy Free”, which has now sold over three million copies. 40 years ago, with the Oak Ridge Boys being super popular, we convinced MCA Records to buy a jumbo billboard on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, featuring the “Fancy Free” album cover with an extension on the board that brought the four guys above the normal billboard height. Tremendously expensive, but MCA Records agreed to purchase the board for one month only. That was good enough for me.
Interestingly, at this time there was a periodic slump in the record business and our prominently located board was not resold by the billboard company and remained in full view, force and effect for fourteen months. And we only paid for one month. Thirteen months free.
The awards are interesting to view in the exhibition and vicariously pick up each artist’s thrill when they achieved this goal.
These and many other awards and citations from the Halsey Company’s vast archives of Country Music memorabilia are featured at the Wagoner History Center, 122 South Main Street, Wagoner, OK.