Letter: Jim Halsey's gold and platinum album display in Wagoner History Center

One of the special awards to recording artists is recognition of their selling large amounts of albums. A gold album award signifies 500,000 sales. A platinum award signifies 1 million sales.

The Jim Halsey Company was the largest Country Music agency in the world at one time and represented many of the top selling recording artists, always with records in the charts. When the record company made sales awards to the artists, it was customary for their manager or agent to receive a duplicate award as a courtesy. For the artists, it was one of the highest achievements in the business. For our company, it was equally gratifying to receive these honors as well.

A large number of these gold and platinum album awards are on display in the “Jim Halsey’s Legends of Country Music” exhibition at the Wagoner History Center. Some of the gold and platinum albums on display were awarded to Merle Haggard, The Oak Ridge Boys, Roy Clark, Tammy Wynette, Reba McEntire, Dwight Yoakam, Freddie Fender and more.

A special award to The Oak Ridge Boys from RIAA, Recording Industry Association of America, recognizing their combined sales of over 41 million albums is there, too. All are unique and special, this one very special.