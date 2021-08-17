 Skip to main content
Letter: Fiber broadband access needed in Wagoner County
Letter: Fiber broadband access needed in Wagoner County

Fiber optics

"As someone who works from home, I rely on high-speed speed broadband. However, the speeds I get in Coweta are nowhere in comparison to locations with fiber," said Coweta resident John Lewis.

I currently have Cox and it is constantly down and or really slow in my neighborhood. The Wagoner County Commissioners have an opportunity to expand our rural broadband access with federal stimulus money.

I for one will be encouraging the commissioners to choose fiber for our broadband access. It provides gigabit and higher speeds plus increased reliability. And that’s something we need if, God forbid, we’re forced to work remotely again.

