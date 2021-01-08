Letter: Best wishes in your new endeavor

Dear Christy,

I was greatly saddened to learn you were leaving the paper, but also greatly excited for you as you begin the next phase of your life at the Coweta Chamber of Commerce. Boy, did they get lucky! I doubt journalism in Wagoner County will ever be the same.

You were a “jack of all trades”, but unlike the old saying, you were definitely a “master of them all!”

I have enjoyed your reporting for the past eight years I have been District Court Clerk. I want to thank you for the many courtesies you have extended to me over the years and the sound advice you have given me.

I wish you continued success as you begin your career as executive director at the chamber. I am proud to call you “friend” and look forward to seeing you in your new role. Best wishes from one of your biggest admirers! Don’t be a stranger.

Sincerely,

James E. Hight

District Court Clerk