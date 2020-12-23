Lesson for our youth through COVID-19 chaos

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” A quote from “The Tale of Two Cities” by Charles Dickens.

Never have I felt these words encapsulated the thoughts of so many in our state, country and perhaps around the world. COVID-19 has caused many lives to be altered during the past nine months.

In the beginning of this pandemic, many seniors were forced to go without a formal graduation ceremony from their high schools and colleges. Many student-athletes were not allowed to compete in their respective sports, losing out on possible awards and accolades.

Vacation plans were put on hold or were cancelled. Industries were locked down, causing a large number of people to lose their jobs.

When August rolled around and school districts across the state resumed classes, many students chose to remain online or were mandated to remain virtual learners.

Once again, sports and activities for our students have been cancelled or delayed. We had to postpone our homecoming on two different occasions due to quarantining.

Students are missing school and activities due to the effects of COVID-19. For many, this could be considered the worst of times.