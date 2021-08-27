Jim Halsey: Celebrating Hank Thompson

Every so often, the stars align and unique opportunities arise. That’s my story with Hank Thompson. I first met Hank as a teenage promoter in my hometown of Independence, Kan. Hank and his band, The Brazos Valley Boys, would periodically make tours into Oklahoma and Kansas from their home state of Texas. “Humpty Dumpty Heart” was his first hit on Capitol Records. Eventually, I would promote a five to eight day tour that would include Independence, Kan., Muskogee, Okla., Springdale, Ark., and several others. We were always successful in our promotions.

Hank became my mentor and friend. We formulated projects and plans and then collectively implemented them. Hank was an intellectual. His education included Southern Methodist University and then Princeton, where he audited classes with Albert Einstein.

Timing is important. I had just turned 21 in 1951 and became the manager and business partner for a lifetime journey of exploration and innovation. Capitol Records was releasing a new single at the same time I was becoming Hank’s manager. It was a smash hit of the early fifties, “The Wild Side of Life.” It stayed in the Billboard Magazine charts for over half a year. It was number one for 19 weeks straight. Hank and I started our successful career with the blessing of a major hit record. Eventually, Hank sold over 60 million records. This includes singles and albums.