Jim Halsey: Celebrating Hank Thompson

Every so often, the stars align and unique opportunities arise. That’s my story with Hank Thompson. I first met Hank as a teenage promoter in my hometown of Independence, Kan. Hank and his band, The Brazos Valley Boys, would periodically make tours into Oklahoma and Kansas from their home state of Texas. “Humpty Dumpty Heart” was his first hit on Capitol Records. Eventually, I would promote a five to eight day tour that would include Independence, Kan., Muskogee, Okla., Springdale, Ark., and several others. We were always successful in our promotions.
Hank became my mentor and friend. We formulated projects and plans and then collectively implemented them. Hank was an intellectual. His education included Southern Methodist University and then Princeton, where he audited classes with Albert Einstein.
Timing is important. I had just turned 21 in 1951 and became the manager and business partner for a lifetime journey of exploration and innovation. Capitol Records was releasing a new single at the same time I was becoming Hank’s manager. It was a smash hit of the early fifties, “The Wild Side of Life.” It stayed in the Billboard Magazine charts for over half a year. It was number one for 19 weeks straight. Hank and I started our successful career with the blessing of a major hit record. Eventually, Hank sold over 60 million records. This includes singles and albums.
Hank and I both had visions for his career and we implemented a five year plan. Hank was a man for all seasons and genres, a top country music recording artist with a great western swing band. Most of Hank’s dates were in Texas, Oklahoma and pointed west. Our vision was to become universal and create a new popularity for the combination of country music and western swing. His success on Capitol Records was a big help in introducing new audiences. In the early fifties, television was just becoming super popular and mainstream variety shows did not use country music, which was basically relegated to the southern states. In 1953, he became the first country music artist to appear on the very popular Kate Smith Hour on NBC.
Part of our five year plan was to expand Hank’s personal appearance schedule to include territories and venues that didn’t know about our country or western swing. Most of the dates we played were dances, fairs and rodeos. Hank could do anything and play anything.
One of our big successes early in 1953, following our philosophy of ‘being first,’ was a date in Austin, Minn. at the Terp Ballroom. Heretofore only the big name dance bands played here. The ballroom attendance record had been set in 1938 by the Glenn Miller Orchestra and would stand unchallenged until Hank’s appearance in March of 1953. A plaque on the ballroom wall so designates his record, and interestingly was promoted by a young 18-year-old country music disc jockey, Johnny Western. Yes, that’s the same Johnny Western — singer, songwriter, and actor that eventually would become popular in his own right with hits songs, television and movies.
Other important ‘industry firsts': First live recording of any country music artist, 1961; Live at the Golden Nugget, first live recording at a rodeo; Cheyenne Frontier Days, first live recording at the state fair; Texas State Fair, first country music performance recorded for an album, as well as a live radio broadcast from Carnegie Hall.
Hank was very generous in his desire to help new, up and coming acts. When The Oak Ridge Boys were expanding their gospel music to country, they needed an audience. Hank would use them to open many of his shows. Same was true with Roy Clark after leaving the Wanda Jackson’s “Party Timers” band and going on his own. Red Steagall introduced 16-year-old Reba McEntire to Hank at a Tulsa concert. She wowed them. Hank introduced Freddy Fender and many others.
Hank pioneered the international market for country music, Europe and Asia both. His records sold worldwide.
I convinced Hank to move to Oklahoma in 1953. We established a regular Saturday night event at the Trianon Ballroom. This followed his weekly, 30 minute television show on WKY-TV, Oklahoma City (a Gaylord station). This was popular. Hank mentored and regularly featured a young high school senior, Wanda Jackson, on his show.
In 1970, partners Hank Thompson, Roy Clark, Jim Halsey and Wayne Creasy purchased the 2,500 acre Circle R Ranch that became active with cattle, and as a location for the spectacular industry gatherings of professionals from around the world.
Hank, Roy, Jim and Mack Sanders purchased KTOW Radio in Sand Springs, Okla., (Tulsa) with an all country music format. This eventually expanded their partnership to include radio stations in Wichita and Great Bend, Kans., Omaha, Neb., and Springfield, Mo., (Proud Country Radio Broadcasting Company).
Hank moved to Oklahoma City in 1953, eventually to Park Hill, Okla., and then Sand Springs, Okla., before spending his final years in Texas.
Hank was born on Sept. 3, 1925 and died Nov. 6, 2007. In 1978, he was Oklahoma’s Musical Ambassador. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1989. He career spanned seven decades.
Visit the Wagoner History Center to see Hank Thompson posters, memorabilia, photos and stage wear in “Jim Halsey’s Legends of Country Music’ featuring many other stars as well.