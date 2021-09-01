Jim Halsey: 'Awards and citations inspire people to be the best they can be'

Awards inspire people to be the best they can be. In the music business, awards and citations are important because they reflect the accomplishments of the artist or recipient, whether it's entertaining, educational or inspirational. The best feeling is receiving recognition from peers in the industry.

Our “Jim Halsey’s Legends of Country Music” exhibition at the Wagoner History Center, on 123 S. Main in downtown Wagoner, is full of awards and citations our company and our clients have received over the years. Various ones that our artists received, we have been awarded, too. Record sales, industry achievements, milestones and career honors are the result of collective teamwork of behind-the-scenes associates. We can’t take credit for any honor without acknowledging it’s a group effort that makes anybody’s career.

On display are gold and platinum albums that recognize the sale of 500,000 (gold) to 1 million (platinum) album sales or more by various artists the Jim Halsey Company represented over many years. Those include: The Oak Ridge Boys, Roy Clark, Hank Thompson, Merle Haggard, Tammy Wynette, Waylon Jennings, Dwight Yoakam and more. You would have to go to Nashville to see a wall of awards more extensive than those displayed in our exhibition.