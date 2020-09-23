Guest Opinion: Complete the Census: Important funding decisions are based on participation

Between a global pandemic, economic crisis and multiple natural disasters, there are few aspects of 2020 that any of us could have predicted, and many Oklahomans feel uncertain about the future. One thing we can do to build a stable and prosperous Oklahoma is for all Oklahomans to complete the 2020 U.S. Census.

It is critical that all Oklahomans are counted in the 2020 U.S. Census because important funding decisions are made based on Census participation. When you complete the Census, you ensure Oklahoma receives vital funding for initiatives like food assistance, education, infrastructure and healthcare, as well as programs like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for the next 10 years.

Last year alone, Oklahoma’s SNAP program distributed more than $840,265,422 in food assistance to 378,417 Oklahoma families. But, without an accurate Census count, Oklahomans will lose out on this needed assistance, as well as an estimated $1,675 per person per household.

Now, less than 10 days until the Census deadline on Sept. 30, Oklahoma lags in overall Census responses, compared to the rest of the nation. The Census takes less than 10 minutes to complete and is key to shaping the future of our state and local communities over the next 10 years.