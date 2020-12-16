Guest Column: What an incredible championship run!

If you hadn’t had enough of celebrating the awesome details of Wagoner’s 2020 Class 4A State Championship won on Dec. 12, here are some present and historical leftovers.
Never lost: When the current Bulldog seniors were just sophomores in 2018, their ability already shone bright. Those players had not lost a football game in junior high competition from 7th through 9th grades.
Coach Dale Condict mentioned that the only team those sophomores thought were worth keeping an eye on was Tuttle (which did not play Wagoner until 2020). That 2018 Tuttle team was worth watching all right as the Tigers won the State championship.
Ironically, Wagoner’s only meeting with Tuttle over the last three years came in the Nov. 27 Class 4A quarterfinals at W.L. Odom Field. This game would eventually take on legendary status.
The Bulldogs rallied with two touchdowns in the last 1:30 to win the game. Chase Nanni caught a 34-yard TD pass and Braden Drake raced 72 yards to score with 30 seconds left to win 21-14.
Speaking of quarterfinals: Normally, Wagoner seemed to play exciting games in State championship games only. However, not any more.
The 2015 championship thriller over Oologah at the Owasso Stadium was one recent final nail-biter.
But, the 4A quarterfinal bracket games started to become the new thrillers from 2017 through 2020 seasons.
In 2017, Wagoner fell short 23-14 to Blanchard and played on even terms until the very end.
In 2018, Wagoner again lost another tough battle with Bethany 42-35 in a back-and-forth finish.
In 2019, luck started to turn Wagoner’s way. The Bulldogs rallied with two late TDs (just like the 2020 game with Tuttle) to upset No. 1 Bethany.
In 2020, the Tuttle quarterfinal victory was a watershed moment with two TDs in the final 1:30 that won’t soon be forgotten.
“That speaks to the toughness of (Class) 4A-2,” said Condict of the last four quarterfinal battles with teams from that district.
Drake has played a key role in the last two quarterfinal victories, as did Nanni with late rallies or key defensive plays.
On the edge of greatness: How good was the preparation for the State championship in Edmond last week?
“They had a great week of practice,” Condict added of the razor sharp attitude Clinton would have to face.
Confidence was also the 12th man in the huddle for sure for Wagoner.
Close shave saved: The Bulldog offensive line decided early in the season to grow breads, but not shave until they won the State crown.
Line coach Chad Soma agreed to the plan and watched as the mission was accomplished.
Only stopped once: No opponent scored more than 14 points in any game and Wagoner posted six shutouts!
However, it took a freight train to finally find a way to slow down the Bulldog State Championship Express. As the Wagoner buses pulled away to travel to Edmond, the crew had to wait just a few minutes for a train to clear the Cherokee Street tracks on Saturday morning.
2020 was a banner year: Wagoner’s football team has made a State championship game eight times in school history and won five of them. The 2020 Bulldogs scoring was one for the record book, too.
Wagoner scored 630 points in 14 games for a 45.0 average this season. That total is the best in school history and ranked No. 3 among all 11-man, Oklahoma football teams this season.
The Bulldogs gave up just 87 points in 2020 to post a 6.2 average. That was No. 2 in Wagoner history as the 1945 Bulldog team was No. 1 with 2.3.
Wagoner ranked No. 4 in scoring defense average in 2020 among the Oklahoma 11-man teams.
Right stuff: The Bulldogs had all 11 positions on defense covered. It was because of talented players and a great coaching plan.
The offense was just as stout. Great blocking to open holes for Drake, Nunu Clayton, Sawyer Jones and Brian Trimble to run through were tough to stop.
When the running slowed, wide receivers led by Nanni and others made foes pay that focused on stopping the run too much. Again, the game plan by the coaching staff was key.
It was a dominating 4A championship run!
