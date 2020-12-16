Guest Column: What an incredible championship run!

If you hadn’t had enough of celebrating the awesome details of Wagoner’s 2020 Class 4A State Championship won on Dec. 12, here are some present and historical leftovers.

Never lost: When the current Bulldog seniors were just sophomores in 2018, their ability already shone bright. Those players had not lost a football game in junior high competition from 7th through 9th grades.

Coach Dale Condict mentioned that the only team those sophomores thought were worth keeping an eye on was Tuttle (which did not play Wagoner until 2020). That 2018 Tuttle team was worth watching all right as the Tigers won the State championship.

Ironically, Wagoner’s only meeting with Tuttle over the last three years came in the Nov. 27 Class 4A quarterfinals at W.L. Odom Field. This game would eventually take on legendary status.

The Bulldogs rallied with two touchdowns in the last 1:30 to win the game. Chase Nanni caught a 34-yard TD pass and Braden Drake raced 72 yards to score with 30 seconds left to win 21-14.

Speaking of quarterfinals: Normally, Wagoner seemed to play exciting games in State championship games only. However, not any more.

The 2015 championship thriller over Oologah at the Owasso Stadium was one recent final nail-biter.